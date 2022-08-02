10 Videos To Count The Days Till The Debut Of ROE HARTRAMPF at 54 Below

It's a time of firsts for Roe Hartrampf. He recently made his Broadway debut in the astertively active DIANA THE MUSICAL, and this month Broadway's answer to Pince Charles will make his solo nightclub debut at 54 Below in an eponymous musical cabaret concert that will feature his two leading ladies from Diana, Jeanna de Waal and Erin Davie. Promising music spanning different decades and genres that (as advertised) resonates with Roe and his parents, Hartrampf's club act will play Broadway's Living Room for two nights on August 9th and 10th at 9:30 pm.

Excitedly, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been digging through YouTube for some videos of Roe Hartrampf in action on the cabaret stage, and while there isn't a lot of Roe representation right now, there is bound to be plenty more in the days after August 10th. For the time being, here are ten Roe-related videos to give everyone a sense of what we will all get when we attend Roe Hartrampf's debut solo show.

