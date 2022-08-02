Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos To Count The Days Till The Debut Of ROE HARTRAMPF at 54 Below

The star of DIana The Musical has debuted on Broadway and now he is ready to debut his solo show.

Aug. 2, 2022  

10 Videos To Count The Days Till The Debut Of ROE HARTRAMPF at 54 Below It's a time of firsts for Roe Hartrampf. He recently made his Broadway debut in the astertively active DIANA THE MUSICAL, and this month Broadway's answer to Pince Charles will make his solo nightclub debut at 54 Below in an eponymous musical cabaret concert that will feature his two leading ladies from Diana, Jeanna de Waal and Erin Davie. Promising music spanning different decades and genres that (as advertised) resonates with Roe and his parents, Hartrampf's club act will play Broadway's Living Room for two nights on August 9th and 10th at 9:30 pm.

Excitedly, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been digging through YouTube for some videos of Roe Hartrampf in action on the cabaret stage, and while there isn't a lot of Roe representation right now, there is bound to be plenty more in the days after August 10th. For the time being, here are ten Roe-related videos to give everyone a sense of what we will all get when we attend Roe Hartrampf's debut solo show.

For information and reservations to the Roe Hartrampf show visit the 54 Below website HERE.

Follow Roe Hartrampf on Instagram HERE.

1. All That Razz

2. Twenty Twenty Won

3. Magic Mike Medley (Extended Cut)

4. Modest is Hottest

5. Love Can't Happen

6. I Will

7. Magic Mike Medley at Joe's Pub

8. The Main Event

9. A Girl I Know The Musical

10. Fresh Face



