10 Videos To Celebrate ANTHONY NUNZIATA's Café Carlyle Debut May 12th

Popular singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata spends his entire year traveling to different states and cities across this country, even to places abroad where vocalists dream of playing, presenting concerts of standards, show tunes, pop music, and his own original compositions. But even though vocalists dream of playing those places, Anthony Nunziata has dreamed of playing this place: The Café Carlyle. The New York native has looked to The Carlyle as a beacon of Manhattan nightlife for as long as he can remember, and on May 12th Anthony Nunziata will make his Café Carlyle debut. For two nights, the love song specialist will present a personal program of his favorite musical stories to tell.

While awaiting Mr. Nunziata's big day, Broadway World Cabaret has been searching the YouTube channels for our favorite videos of Anthony from over the years, and we are happy to share them with our readers today.

Find out more about Anthony Nunziata's Carlyle dates (May 12 and 13) HERE and visit Anthony's website HERE for some music samples.

1. The Greatest Wish

2. Love Me Anyway

3. The Prayer

4. The Very Thought of You

5. Can't Help Falling/Unchained Melody

6. The Greatest Love Songs

7. Will You Be My Everyday?

8.

9. O Sole Mio

10. Somewhere