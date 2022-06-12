10 Videos That Have Us Stoked For SONGS AND STORIES at 54 Below As Brian Stokes Mitchell Joins The Diamond Series

The Diamond Series at Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most exciting developments to come out of the 2022 Tony Award-Winning nightclub's mission to bring Broadway caliber entertainment into the small venue scene of New York City. After successful runs of shows starring Kelli O'Hara, Laura Benanti, and Megan Hilty, the series is back with a new round of shows, and the first one kicks off on June 20th with a week of shows by beloved theater icon, Tony Award-winning leading man Brian Stokes Mitchell. The first man to play The Diamond Series, Mr. Mitchell is offering a program titled SONGS AND STORIES for six nights, and the lucky guests of the club have a chance to see the star of Ragtime, Kiss Me Kate, and Man Of La Mancha in an intimate setting with an extensive menu, cocktails, and an ambiance reminiscent of the nightclub scene of days gone by.

As we patiently await the opening night of Songs And Stories on June 20th, Broadway World Cabaret has been passing the time scrolling the YouTube Machine for some of our favorite performances by Brian Stokes Mitchell, and we've compiled a short list of ten for our readers.

For information and reservations for SONGS AND STORIES starring Brian Stokes Mitchell visit the 54 Below website HERE.

1. Stars

2. A Wizard Every Day

3. There's No Business Like Show Business

4. The Flag Song

5. The Impossible Dream and Dulcinea

6. I Won't Send Roses

7. The Man I Love

8. I Have Dreamed

9. Just In Time

10. Make Them Hear You