10 Videos That Have Us Drooling Over DIVALICIOUS at 54 Below March 2 - 4

Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway are duo divas this week.

Mar. 01, 2023  

10 Videos That Have Us Drooling Over DIVALICIOUS at 54 Below March 2 - 4 It's March 1st and it's Women's History Month and the cabaret and concert industry of New York City has a real treat in store. Maybe it is right and proper programming or maybe it is a twist of fate, but Women's History Month is starting off with three nights of shows by two of the most prolific women working in the music industry these last few years (or decades, depending on how you frame it). Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway are singers, they are songwriters, and they are role models to many women - women who want to write, women who want to sing, women who want to lead. Ann and Amanda are strong, they are empowered, they are successful.

They are also Divas, which is why DIVALICIOUS is the perfect name for their duo show that will play 54 Below at seven pm on March 2nd, 3rd, and 4th (Ticket Link HERE).

As we count the minutes to the divas' first entrance onto the 54 Below stage (where they will be joined by Musical Director and fellow female rold model, the iconic Michele Brourman), Broadway World Cabaret is looking at ten of our favorite videos by Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway.

Visit the 54 Below website HERE, the Amanda McBroom website HERE, the Ann Hampton Callaway website HERE and the Michele Brourman website HERE.

DIVALICIOUS will be live streamed at 7 pm on March 4th. Access reservations HERE.

1. Love and Let Love/The Rose

2. La Vie en Rose

3. Chanson de Vieux Amants

4. The Linda Ronstadt Improv

5. Errol Flynn

6. Summertime

7. Best Friend

8. Two For the Road/Moon River

9. My Favorite Year

10. The Rose



From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


