10 Videos That Get Us Stoked to see Edmund Bagnell in HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN at 54 Below on September 15th

Someone once said you can't keep a good violinist down... or something like that... but whether they did or not, Edmund Bagnell is here to prove that it is absolutely true. The first violin for the insanely popular string quartet Well-Strung has been on a steady solo-career climb, writing songs, recording songs, making music videos, cutting albums, playing solo shows - and except for the shows, most of that happened during the quarantine/pandemic. He EVEN did a series of videos for his YouTube channel in celebration of Christmas. Come on, now! Mr. Bagnell has shown everyone that he isn't just swoon-worthy handsome, he's not only talented as heck, he is as industrious, as tenacious, as determined as an artist of the performing persuasion can get.

So what will he get up to on September 15th, when he hits the 54 Below stage with his new show? There's only one way to find out: make a reservation HERE and show up to see what the prodigy is putting out these days - with Edmund, it's anybody's guess, and that's half the fun.