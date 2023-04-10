10 Videos That Get Us Asking When Is 5 QUESTIONS WITH JAMES & JAM at The Green Room 42

James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison will return to The Green Room 42 this spring and summer with a series of shows inspired by their virtual chat show 5 QUESTIONS WITH JAMES AND JAM. The quarantine-inspired program was a big hit for the two besties and Broadway debut buddies. The stars of A Strange Loop took to the internet with their pandemic project and as soon as they were able to test the live performance waters with the show, they did, to resounding success. Now, James and JAM will play TGR42 on April 17th, May 15th, and June 12th.

While we wait for these stars-on-the-rise to put a spotlight on their special guests, Broadway World Cabaret has been scrolling through the YouTube channels and turning up treasures of the twosome to share with our readers.

For tickets to any installment of 54 Questions With James and JAM visit the Green Room 42 website HERE.

John-Andrew Morrison will appear at 54 Below on April 30th. Info link HERE.

James Jackson, Jr. will appear at Chelsea Table + Stage May 1st. Info link HERE.

1. Jolene - with Patti Murin

2. A Moment In The Woods

3. The Fruit Song

4. Charm

5. Periodically

6. Something Wonderful

7. Episode 1

8. Better Be Good To Me

9. Stardust

10. Leslie Rodriguez Kritcher with James and JAM