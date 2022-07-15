10 Videos That Gear Us Up For Gunhild Carling At Birdland July 22nd

Sweden's Queen Of Swing, Gunhild Carling, is one of Birdland's favorite and most popular performers. information and reservations to the Birdland run of Gunhild Carling visit the Birdalnd website HERE. With repeated invitations to return, and full houses at each performance, the swing band made up of all family members is one of the most original and entertaining acts on the scene. With frontwoman Carling leading the way, the entire family of musicians, singers, dancers, and more (even juggling) presents a nightclub experience that defies description. The fans always show up for Gunhild and co,. and with good reason, too: They are simply marvelous.

Gunhild Carling and her merry band of family musicians will return for a three night run in the Birdland Theater beginning July 22nd, playing two shows nightly. Broadway World Cabaret hs been excitedly checking out the videos on YouTube, looking for the right ones to demonstrate the whimsy and wonder that comes into the room and onto the stage with Gunhild Carling and co.

Photo by Crown Uptown

1. Bagpipe Swing In Central Park

2. In Denmark at Riverboat Jazz

3. Hot Head

4. Original Dixie Onestep

5. Bei Mir Bist Du Schon

6. Birdland Montage

7. Sweet Georgia Brown

8. Swingin On The Beach In Hawaii

9. Big Butter and Egg Man

10. Three Trumpets