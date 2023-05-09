10 Videos Showcasing the Cast of THE ASA HONORS LILLIAS WHITE at Chelsea Table + Stage

The American Songbook Association has a long tradition of honoring the catalogue of music to which it is devoted through educational programs, slick and professional entertainments, Cabaret Scenes Magazine's publications, and the honoring of members of the community of cabaret and concert artists - it is an honorable and ambitious task that the organization has set for itself and the ASA is succeeding on all fronts. What is most newsworthy at the ASA, of late, is the upcoming presentation of the Darrell Henline Award honoring an artist whose contribution to the art form of cabaret has risen to the heights. This year, that recipient is the Tony Award winner Lillias White, currently starring on Broadway in Hadestown.

The ASA will present Ms. White with her award during a star-studded concert at Chelsea Table + Stage on May 22nd at 7 pm, and, working with Lillias White to curate a cast of entertainers whose work and relevance resonates with her personally, the ASA has planned what promises to be a thrill-a-minute artistic smash, particularly with renowned Musical Director Bryan Perri leading the way.

Broadway World Cabaret, excited by the prospect of what the ASA will produce in their efforts to honor Lillias White, has spent the last two days in a YouTube watchhole, enjoying the (available) online works of cast members Priscilla Baskerville, Chuck Cooper, Aisha de Haas, Darius de Haas, Joseph London, Alex Newell, Will Nunziata, Ken Page, Billy Stritch, and Virginia Woodruff. We invite our Broadway World readers to check out the videos of the ASA Lillias White Night cast below and we urge all to visit the ASA website to learn more about their important work and reserve seats to the May 22nd event, which is guaranteed to be one not to be missed. The link for information and reservations is HERE and the Chelsea Table + Stage website link is HERE.

1. Priscilla Baskerville

2. Chuck Cooper

3. Aisha de Haas

4. Darius de Haas

5. Joseph London

6. Alex Newell

7. Will Nunziata

8. Ken Page

9. Billy Stritch

10. Virginia Woodruff