10 Videos Showcasing the Cast of THE ASA HONORS LILLIAS WHITE at Chelsea Table + Stage

The American Songbook Association presents Lillias White with the Darrell Henline Award in starry gala.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 2 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE Photo 3 Oscar Williams' WORKING TITLE Works For Him
Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some G Photo 4 Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a GimmickThe American Songbook Association has a long tradition of honoring the catalogue of music to which it is devoted through educational programs, slick and professional entertainments, Cabaret Scenes Magazine's publications, and the honoring of members of the community of cabaret and concert artists - it is an honorable and ambitious task that the organization has set for itself and the ASA is succeeding on all fronts. What is most newsworthy at the ASA, of late, is the upcoming presentation of the Darrell Henline Award honoring an artist whose contribution to the art form of cabaret has risen to the heights. This year, that recipient is the Tony Award winner Lillias White, currently starring on Broadway in Hadestown.

The ASA will present Ms. White with her award during a star-studded concert at Chelsea Table + Stage on May 22nd at 7 pm, and, working with Lillias White to curate a cast of entertainers whose work and relevance resonates with her personally, the ASA has planned what promises to be a thrill-a-minute artistic smash, particularly with renowned Musical Director Bryan Perri leading the way.

Broadway World Cabaret, excited by the prospect of what the ASA will produce in their efforts to honor Lillias White, has spent the last two days in a YouTube watchhole, enjoying the (available) online works of cast members Priscilla Baskerville, Chuck Cooper, Aisha de Haas, Darius de Haas, Joseph London, Alex Newell, Will Nunziata, Ken Page, Billy Stritch, and Virginia Woodruff. We invite our Broadway World readers to check out the videos of the ASA Lillias White Night cast below and we urge all to visit the ASA website to learn more about their important work and reserve seats to the May 22nd event, which is guaranteed to be one not to be missed. The link for information and reservations is HERE and the Chelsea Table + Stage website link is HERE.

1. Priscilla Baskerville

2. Chuck Cooper

3. Aisha de Haas

4. Darius de Haas

5. Joseph London

6. Alex Newell

7. Will Nunziata

8. Ken Page

9. Billy Stritch

10. Virginia Woodruff




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Flashback to Y2K: A 90s/00s Cabaret Photo
Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Flashback to Y2K: A 90s/00s Cabaret

The singers and dancers of GPC take audience members back to a time of boy bands, Britney, grunge, and puka shell necklaces with song and dance numbers to their favorite pop tunes from the 90s and 00s. This cabaret show blends a variety of high-energy ensemble dance numbers, with vocal performances by The Sirens, tap dancing, circus arts, and burlesque for one unforgettable evening.

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Ukulele Kids Club UKC Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Ukulele Kids Club UKC Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser

The Ukulele Kids Club celebrated its 10th anniversary with its first in-person UKC Broadway Cabaret fundraiser on May 8th at The Green Room 42. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!

Jessica Fishenfeld Brings SUNNY SIDE UP to Birdland Theater Photo
Jessica Fishenfeld Brings SUNNY SIDE UP to Birdland Theater

Jessica Fishenfeld will perform “Sunny Side Up” at Birdland Theater on Thursday, May 25 at 8:30pm. Award-winning vocalist and actor Jessica Fishenfeld, known for her “cristalline and pure voice” and “spot-on comedic timing” is a natural optimist from a rough-and-tumble town.

Photos: Inside The Ukulele Kids Club UKC Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser Photo
Photos: Inside The Ukulele Kids Club UKC Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser

The Ukulele Kids Club celebrated its 10th anniversary with its first in-person UKC Broadway Cabaret fundraiser on May 8th at The Green Room 42. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the show here!


From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Photos: Matt Baker Lenses The Latest LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER At Birdland TheaterPhotos: Matt Baker Lenses The Latest LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER At Birdland Theater
Review: JUDY ON TV! Honors Judy Garland Nicely At 92NYReview: JUDY ON TV! Honors Judy Garland Nicely At 92NY
Review: Jayson Kerr INDECISIVELY YOURS Delights Devoted Audience at The Green Room 42Review: Jayson Kerr INDECISIVELY YOURS Delights Devoted Audience at The Green Room 42
10 Glamorous Videos of Lorna Dallas To Celebrate GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS Opening May 13th10 Glamorous Videos of Lorna Dallas To Celebrate GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS Opening May 13th

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video Video: The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey Video
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey
Patrick Pacheco Opens Up About Putting Pen to Paper with Chita Rivera Video
Patrick Pacheco Opens Up About Putting Pen to Paper with Chita Rivera
Bernadette Peters & More in Mary Tyler Moore Documentary Video
Bernadette Peters & More in Mary Tyler Moore Documentary
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU