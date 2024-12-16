'for KING + COUNTRY’s A Drummer Boy Christmas LIVE' Now Streaming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Angel Studios is now streaming 'for KING + COUNTRY’s A Drummer Boy Christmas LIVE The Cinematic Concert Experience!” The four-time Grammy-Award winning brothers, Joel and Luke Smallbone filmed their largest tour to date in front of a sold-out arena crowd of 12,000+ in Houston, Texas.

This Christmas concert already boasts a 98% Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes from its groundbreaking theatrical release, launching in early December as one of the top 30 highest-grossing concert movies of all time, and is now available for streaming, exclusively on the Angel Studios App and at Angel.com.

Directed by Joel Smallbone and Kadin Tooley and produced by Josh Walsh for WalshWorks Productions, “A Drummer Boy Christmas LIVE” was originally to be released early in December as only a 5-day Fathom Event. Demand surged, and after a $2.2M opening, the film pushed to a 15 day-run. Now, through the end of 2024, “A Drummer Boy Christmas LIVE” will be streaming exclusively on the Angel App and at Angel.com.

Since 2012, for KING + COUNTRY has been an anchor artist for Christian radio. The platinum-selling duo has achieved over 2 billion career streams, and have been awarded four GRAMMY Awards, an American Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award, 10 GMA Dove Awards, and 17 K-LOVE Fan Awards.

