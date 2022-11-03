flipturn announces Second Half of Headline 'Shadowglow' Tour

Following an unprecedented run of sold out shows in celebration of their debut album Shadowglow, flipturn TODAY announce the second half of their North American tour for February 2023.

The band will be joined by Hotel Fiction for a 19-show run that starts in Lexington, KY, and makes its way up and down the east coast before coming to a close in Tallahassee, FL. The following week, flipturn will be playing at Florida's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival - see all tour dates BELOW.

In a post-COVID world, many artists are having trouble selling tickets as they compete with multiple shows in major markets on any given night. However, flipturn has seen record-breaking support from fans across the US on the current leg of their headline tour, with over 10,000 tickets sold to date.

Shows are selling out far in advance, even with increased room capacity (Boston's Paradise Rock Club, over 1000 tickets), and second nights added in select cities like New York's Bowery Ballroom (1,100+ tickets). In Los Angeles, the band tripled their sales in less than a year, from Moroccan Lounge in 2021 to a sold-out Teragram Ballroom last month.

flipturn makes indie music for endless summers, sun-streaked days, and introspective nights. It's a cinematic sound rooted not only in the Florida towns where the musicians first banded together as teenagers, but also in the anthemic live show that's taken flipturn from coast to coast.

In the time since their formation, flipturn has mushroomed to reaches far beyond the walls of the Fernandina Beach garage they first practiced in. Built up by Dillon Basse (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Tristan Duncan (lead guitar), Madeline Jarman (bass), Mitch Fountain (synth), and Devon VonBalson (drums), the band has long prepared for the release of their debut album Shadowglow; a snapshot of a band caught halfway between youthful optimism and adult precision, with songs that target THE HEAD as well as the heart.

With over 60 million streams on Spotify alone, countless sold-out headline shows across the US, and tours with Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Wilderado, the band has more than proven their place in the indie scene.

This year has seen flipturn join the prestigious lineups of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees, Hangout, SunFest, and Levitate. flipturn recently signed with Dualtone Records to further amplify the release of their debut project, joining their legendary roster of the likes of The Lumineers, Chuck Berry and Shakey Graves.

REMAINING 2022 HEADLINE TOUR DATES

11/3 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch &

11/4 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works &

11/6 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club & (sold out)

11/7 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom &

11/9 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom & (sold out)

11/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall &

11/12 - Washington D.C. - Black Cat &

11/13 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry &

11/30 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar ^

12/1 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East ^

12/2 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room ^ (sold out)

12/3 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend ^

12/31 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre #*

NEWLY ANNOUNCED 2023 HEADLINE TOUR DATES

2/1 - Lexington, KY - The Burl*

2/2 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theater*

2/3 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle*

2/4 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater*

2/5 - Baltimore, MD - The 8x10*

2/8 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom*

2/9 - Burlington, VT - Club Metronome*

2/10 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall*

2/11 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC Stage on Herr*

2/12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall*

2/15 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig*

2/16 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme*

2/17 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon*

2/18 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall*

2/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Indy*

2/22 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's*

2/23 - Birmingham, AL - The Saturn*

2/24 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre*

2/25 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar*

3/5 - Okeechobee, FL - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

& with The Brazen Youth

^ with Early Eyes

# with Arlie

*with Hotel Fiction

All tour info here

Back in August, flipturn released their debut album Shadowglow via Dualtone Records. Met with tremendous reception, the album received praise from the likes of Consequence, V Magazine, Paste and American Songwriter. Heavily championed by Spotify's editorial playlists, and added to over 260k independent playlists by fans, the band went on to break the coveted million monthly listeners on the platform and the album has amassed over 5.1M streams. In celebration of the album release, flipturn hosted Playground Music Festival in Gainesville, FL, one of the most important cities to their formative years, which brought out a crowd of over 1,400 people.