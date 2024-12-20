Zoe Saldaña to Be Honored With the Spotlight Award at The Costume Designers Guild Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Costume Designers Guild has announced that award-winning actress Zoe Saldaña will be honored with the Spotlight Award at the 27th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards).

The Spotlight Award celebrates an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special appreciation of the importance of Costume Design. Past recipients include Angela Bassett, Andrew Garfield, Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts, Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, and most recently Annette Bening.

Widely known for powerful roles which captivate audiences, Saldaña can inhabit a costume and make the character come alive no matter how elaborate or otherworldly. From Neytiri in the Avatar films and Gamora in the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY franchise, Saldaña embraces being immersed in her costumes. For those respective roles, Saldaña worked with 2023 CDGA Career Achievement Award honoree Deborah L. Scott and 2017 Excellence in Fantasy Film winner Alexandra Byrne and 2013 CDGA Career Achievement Award honoree Judianna Makovsky.

Earlier this month, the Costume Designers Guild revealed the official nominees in nine categories for the 27th CDGA, on Friday, December 13th. The annual awards ceremony will take place live on Thursday, February 6 at The Ebell of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. The CDGA is THE ONE night a year when the attention of the world turns to costume design. Actors, filmmakers, costume designers and artists come together to celebrate.

Western Costume returns as a Premiere Sponsor of the 27th CDGA. The host, presenters and additional sponsors and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the awards show, please visit the CDGA on X, Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT ZOE SALDAÑA

Zoe Saldaña has steadily earned a reputation as one of the most versatile and respected powerhouses in the industry with a remarkable career spanning more than 20 years as an actor and producer. As the only actor in history to have starred in four films that have grossed over 2 billion dollars and the top three highest grossing films of all time, AVATAR, AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER and Marvel Studios’ AVENGERS: ENDGAME, Saldaña’s passionate commitment to seeking compelling, indelible roles has remained constant.

Saldaña can currently be seen starring in the Spanish-language musical crime comedy from Jacques Audiard, EMILIA PÉREZ. The film premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered among the longest standing ovations out of the festival and took home the Jury Prize. Saldaña received the prestigious Best Actress Award alongside the female ensemble including Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz. Netflix will release the film in theaters this Fall.

In a career that began with a breakout role in the 2000 film CENTER STAGE, Saldaña’s additional credits also include CROSSROADS, DRUMLINE, PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN, THE LOSERS, TAKERS, COLOMBIANA, the NBC mini-series “Rosemary’s Baby,” and the Academy Award®-nominated animated feature MISSING LINK. She also lent her voice to the animated films BOOK OF LIFE and VIVO, as well as the Netflix limited series “Maya and The Three.” She made her directorial debut in 2011 with the short film KAYLIEN, part of the Glamour Reel Moments series.

In addition to her prolific acting and producing career, Saldaña founded BESE in 2018, a media company created to support and amplify the voices of the Latinx community by sharing real and untold stories of today’s America. The spirit of BESE’s mission extends to the partnership Saldaña launched with sportswear giant Adidas and Kohl’s department store in 2020. The activewear athleisure collections, ranging in sizes from XS to XXL, are meant to highlight, support, and celebrate women of color.

Saldaña received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 and was honored with Outstanding Achievement in Film Award by the National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) in 2017, for her impactful work to broaden representation of the Latinx community throughout Hollywood. She was recognized as one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2023.

Born in New Jersey and raised in Queens and in the Dominican Republic, Saldaña currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband and three sons.

ABOUT THE COSTUME DESIGNERS GUILD

The Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, is a Labor Union formed for the promotion and protection of the art of costume design. Members include, costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators, who use their artistry and technical expertise to create believable characters within the narratives of motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and other media. Over 1,200 members strong, the CDG is a proud affiliate of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

Comments