Zack Snyder to Receive Valiant Award at HOLLYWOOD CRITICS ASSOCIATION FILM AWARDS

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) announced today that Zack Snyder will receive the Valiant Award at the 4th Annual HCA Film Awards Ceremony. The event will stream virtually on Friday, March 5, 2021, beginning at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on the official HCA Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The HCA is proud to be honoring filmmaker Zack Synder with the first-ever "Valiant Award." "As a fan of Synder's ever since Dawn of the Dead, I couldn't be happier that we will be acknowledging his visionary filmmaking and resilience to overcome any obstacles," notes HCA Chair Scott Menzel.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the word Valiant as 'marked by, exhibiting, or carried out with courage or determination.' "When you lose a loved one to suicide, your life is forever changed," adds HCA Chair Ashley Menzel. "And as someone whose own life was impacted due to suicide, I was extremely moved by how Zack and his wife and business partner Deborah turned their incommensurable pain into altruistic action, spearheading an effort that has helped countless individuals and families."

In December of 2020, Zack Snyder and his fanbase helped raise over half a million dollars for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The Hollywood Critics Association has decided to use their 4th Annual HCA Film Awards as a platform to help raise awareness and funds for the organization. "We sincerely hope that our event can help raise some additional awareness of the importance of the AFSP and how the organization works daily to save lives. We are ecstatic to have Zack joining us during our event. We hope that his supporters continue to be as generous as they have been, and that more movie fans help us promote and donate to such an important cause, one that is very near and dear to my heart," says Ashley Menzel.

The Hollywood Critics Association plans to purchase multiple items from Zack Snyder's Ink to the People store to give away on their social media channels during the ceremony. "Zack has been so incredibly charitable, and this is just a small thing that we can do to help bring awareness to an important cause while also celebrating the project that he came back to finish," notes Scott Menzel.

Photo Credit: Clay Enos