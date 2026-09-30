Zach Braff and Donald Faison Reveal What's Ahead in SCRUBS Season 2

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Zach Braff and Donald Faison made the rounds to discuss the second season of Hulu's "Scrubs" revival, sitting down separately with GOOD MORNING AMERICA and LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about stepping back into their old roles. The two actors, who play Dr. J.D. Dorian and Dr. Christopher Turk respectively, used the appearances to look back at their history together on the original series while previewing what viewers can expect from the new episodes.

In the first clip, Braff and Faison sat with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk through what it took to "suit up again" for season two of the revival, reflecting on returning to characters they originated on the original "Scrubs" run. A second GMA segment turned the conversation into a lightning round, with the pair fielding rapid-fire questions about filming the new season and offering quicker, looser answers than a standard sit-down interview allows.

The visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK gave Braff room to go further into what season two holds, including a recollection of living with Faison when the two first started on the original series decades ago. That anecdote added a personal layer to the reunion, tying the new season back to the earliest days of their working relationship on the show.

A separate segment on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK shifted the focus entirely to Braff's origins as an actor, with him describing how he broke into the business and recalling his first acting job at age 14 on a pilot alongside Gwyneth Paltrow. The anecdote offered a rare look at Braff's career before "Scrubs" ever existed, rounding out a run of appearances that mixed nostalgia, behind-the-scenes detail and career history tied to the franchise's return.

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