Zach Braff Discusses Returning To His SCRUBS Role For New Hulu Season

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Zach Braff sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss returning to his role as Dr. J.D. Dorian for the new season of the Hulu revival of SCRUBS. The appearance gave the actor a chance to talk through what it meant to step back into the scrubs of one of television's most recognizable doctors.

Braff originated the role of J.D. on the original run of SCRUBS, and his return for the Hulu revival has meant reconnecting with a character he played for years. His GMA visit focused on that process of picking the part back up after time away from the role.

The conversation centered on the new season itself, with Braff offering a sense of what audiences can expect as the revival continues on Hulu. The appearance kept its focus on the show's return rather than other projects, giving viewers a direct look at how Braff is approaching the character this time around.

Braff has also discussed the new season alongside co-star Donald Faison, who plays Dr. Christopher Turk, in a separate appearance covered by BroadwayWorld, where the two actors reflected on reuniting with their old roles and previewed what is ahead for the revival's second season.

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