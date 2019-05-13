YouTube Originals Announces Pride Slate, Plus New Trailer For STATE OF PRIDE

Following the recent announcement that all of its Youtube Originals will be free, Youtube today revealed a slate of Pride related Originals for fans around the world to enjoy during Pride month.

YouTube Original feature documentary STATE OF PRIDE takes an unflinching look at the significance of Pride 50 years after the historic Stonewall Riots. Starring Raymond Braun as he travels to three diverse communities - Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama - hosting intimate and honest interviews about the meaning of Pride, from the perspective of a younger generation for whom it still has personal urgency.

In addition to featuring Braun, and a diverse set of young LGBTQ+ people from across the country, the documentary also includes original music performances and an interview from Troye Sivan - the South African born singer, songwriter, actor and Youtube Creator whose music has topped the Billboard charts and helped define the LGBTQ+ experience for a new generation.

The documentary, which made its world premiere at the opening night of SXSW, is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, known for their groundbreaking work on the LGBTQ+ experience.

Developed and produced by leading digital studio Portal A, State of Pride is its first feature length documentary. Recently, the studio received a minority investment by Brent Montgomery's Wheelhouse Entertainment, and has a track-record for producing original and branded content that have pushed boundaries in digital video.

"We're honored to tell these stories that capture what Pride means to young people today, and to work alongside legendary directors like Rob and Jeff," said Nate Houghteling, Executive Producer at Portal A. "The fact that the film will debut in this important moment - the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall and World Pride - makes it all the more special."

STATE OF PRIDE will premiere exclusively on the YouTube Originals channel May 29, 2019.

All-new trailer debuts today - watch here:

YouTube Originals, StoryCorps and World of Wonder announce a new documentary, STONEWALL OUTLOUD. Produced and directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of World of Wonder (Mapplethorpe: Look At The Pictures), the documentary brings the original audio recording to life with contemporary voices in the LGBTQ community that will feature Youtube creators and LGBTQ celebrities. The film builds upon StoryCorps' long-standing commitment to record the powerful, varied experiences of LGBTQ people. Dave Isay's first documentary for public radio, 15 years before he founded StoryCorps, was Remembering Stonewall. Broadcast on NPR in 1989, the project was the first-ever documentary on the seminal 1969 events. Remembering Stonewall wove together in audio first-person accounts of those who fought during the uprising-and seeded the foundational ideas behind StoryCorps: the beauty, courage, and poetry we can find in the voices of everyday people when we take the time to listen, and the importance of honoring the stories of those who may feel least heard. This audio documentary forms the basis for a new Youtube Original, called STONEWALL OUTLOUD. Guests will be announced at a later date.

STONEWALL OUTLOUD will premiere June 26, 2019 exclusively on the World of Wonder Youtube channel.

THIS IS EVERYTHING: GIGI GORGEOUS:

In celebration of Pride Month, Youtube will make THIS IS EVERYTHING: GIGI GORGEOUS available for free for the first time on Youtube from June 5 to 30, 2019. Fans can head to Gigi's Youtube channel to watch.

THIS IS EVERYTHING: GIGI GORGEOUS, which debuted in February 2017, portrays the intimate journey of Gigi Lazzarato, a fearless young woman who began life as Gregory Lazzarato, posting beauty and fashion videos to Youtube from his bedroom, only to later come out as a transgender female to an audience of millions. With never-before-seen personal footage, the film provides a raw and revealing look into a life that never compromises happiness, and spotlights a family's unwavering and unconditional love for a child.

Directed by two-time Oscar® award winner Barbara Kopple and executive produced by SelectNext (now Third Act Entertainment), the critically-acclaimed, award-winning documentary made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival before debuting on Youtube Premium.

Watch the trailer for THIS IS EVERYTHING: GIGI GORGEOUS here:





