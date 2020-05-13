YouTube Originals Announces New Reality Sleep Competition Series

Today, Youtube Originals announced and debuted the trailer for "Sleeping with Friends," an all-new reality competition series about sleep hosted by BrainCraft's Vanessa Hill, which will be available to stream for free beginning May 20 only on YouTube.

Watch the trailer below!

The series arrives for Mental Health Awareness Month, which coincides with one of the most challenging periods our world has ever faced with the current pandemic. There is no health without mental health, and it's important to take notice and care of our emotional, psychological and social well-being. One major factor that contributes to mental health? SLEEP.

In this three part special, EduTubers will go head to head to see who can improve their own sleep using the latest techniques and products. Featuring Mitch and Greg from ASAPScience, Donna Yatz of PsychIRL, Melissa Maribel, judges and mental health professional Kati Morton, Dr. Ali Mattu, Trace Dominguez, and hosted by Vanessa Hill. The series is produced by 96 Next.

Sleep is the ultimate performance enhancer and best preventative medicine. Yet, a 2018 CDC study revealed that every night, 35% of Americans don't get enough. We're in a cultural shift where more people are trying to reclaim sleep - and using Youtube for on-demand sleep aids and information. BrainCraft presents the world's first sleep competition series with "Sleeping with Friends!"





Related Articles View More TV Stories