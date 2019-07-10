YouTube Original Series ESCAPE THE NIGHT and LIZA ON DEMAND To Be Featured At VidCon

YouTube Originals will host panels for two of its biggest series at VidCon on Thursday, July 11 and Saturday, July 13. The panels will feature Youtube Originals longest running series, ESCAPE THE NIGHT, and Creator led, LIZA ON DEMAND, in anticipation for season two premiering.

YouTube Original series ESCAPE THE NIGHT is back for season 4 on July 11 on Youtube Premium with the first episode free to fans. Created and hosted by Joey Graceffa, season 4 of ESCAPE THE NIGHT features Joey venturing into purgatory to rescue his friends, who have fallen in past eras, from the clutches of the Collector. However, Joey's rescue mission soon becomes a survival mission as the Collector's Museum of the Dead comes to life.

Episodes 1 and 2 of the 10-episode, half-hour series will be available on July 11 with the first episode free to fans around the world. The first episode will simultaneously premiere at VidCon 2019 during the ESCAPE THE NIGHT season 4 panel featuring Joey Graceffa and a star-studded cast of Youtube creators. ESCAPE THE NIGHT seasons 1 - 3 is also available for free to stream on Youtube Premium from now until July 31.

Season 4 features new cast member Bretman Rock, along with returning fan favorites Colleen Ballinger, Alex Wassabi, Justine Ezarik, DeStorm Power, Timothy DeLaGhetto, Gabbie Hanna, Tana Mongeau and Rosanna Pansino. [Other surprise guest stars will join them along the way.]

Following more than 22 million views of the pilot, "Liza On Demand" will return with new episodes on September 25. The ten-episode, half-hour series follows the chaotic misadventures of Liza (Liza Koshy) and her roommates Oliver (Travis Coles) and Harlow (Kimiko Glenn) as Liza takes on various tasks and odd jobs while trying to get ahead in the gig economy. Featuring a young diverse cast, season one took satirical stabs at topics like gender bias and romantic tropes. Season two promises even more laughs and misadventures as Liza takes on a brand new set of challenges.

The series is produced by Above Average, a digital-first entertainment company founded in 2012 by Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video. Liza Koshy, Deborah Kaplan (Can't Hardly Wait) and Harry Elfont (Can't Hardly Wait, Josie & The Pussycats and Mary + Jane) and Courtney Carter will serve as executive producers on the series, with Sam Childs serving as producer.

VIDCON DETAILS:

"Escape the Night" Exclusive Premiere of Season 4

Timing: Thursday, July 11, 1:00pm-2:00pm

Location: M&M's Hazelnut Spread Discovery Stage, Hall C

Panel/ Program Moderator: Daniel Prada

Panel Description: Be among the first to witness the exclusive premiere of an all new season of Youtube Originals' Escape the Night, the hit series featuring Joey Graceffa alongside a star-studded cast of your favorite Youtube creators.

Panelists/ Participants: Joey Graceffa, Alex Wassabi, Colleen Ballinger, Rosanna Pansino, Justine Ezarik, DeStorm Power, Timothy DeLaghetto, Bretman Rock, Gabbie Hanna, Tana Mongeau

Liza on Demand - First look at Season 2

Timing: Saturday, July 13, 11:30am-12:30pm

Location: Youtube Arena at the Anaheim Convention Center

Panel/ Program Moderator: Kathryn Lindsay, Refinery29

Panel Description: Your first look at Season 2 of Youtube Originals' Liza on Demand, which promises even more laughs and even more misadventures as Liza and her roommates take on a brand new set of challenges. Join stars Liza Koshy, Kimiko Glenn and Travis Coles for a panel discussion/Q&A and see exclusive clips from the upcoming season. Come for a chance to win an exclusive meet and greet with talent.

Panelists/ Participants: Liza Koshy, Travis Coles, Kimiko Glenn





