YOUR MONSTER Begins Streaming Exclusively On Max This Month

Vertical’s YOUR MONSTER will make its global streaming debut FRIDAY, JANUARY 24 exclusively on Max. The film will debut on HBO linear on SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET.



YOUR MONSTER tells the story of the soft-spoken actor Laura Franco (Melissa Barrera), who is dumped by her longtime boyfriend (Edmund Donovan) while recovering from surgery and retreats to her childhood home to recover.

With her future looking bleak, insult is added to injury when Laura discovers her ex is staging a musical that she helped him develop. But out of these gut-wrenching life changes emerges a monster (Tommy Dewey) with whom she finds a connection, encouraging Laura to follow her dreams, open her heart and fall in love with her inner rage



Starring Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey, Edmund Donovan, Kayla Foster, and Meghann Fahy. The film is written and directed by Caroline Lindy and produced by Kayla Foster, Lindy, Kira Carstensen, Melanie Donkers and Shannon Reilly. Watch the trailer below.

Comments