YES Starring Nolan Gould and Tim Realbuto to Premiere In LA In June

YES, the new motion picture starring Modern Family's Nolan Gould and New York stage actor Tim Realbuto, will make it's world premiere on Saturday June 22nd at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in the heart of Hollywood. The movie, directed by Rob Margolies, will screen at 9:30 PM at the famed venue as part of the 22nd annual Dances With Films Festival.

Realbuto, who recently won Best Actor in a Leading Role at the IndieFEST Film Awards for his work in YES, also wrote the screenplay (based on his critically acclaimed Off-Broadway play of the same name).

The latest stage-to-screen adaptation also stars Jenna Leigh Green ("Sabrina, The Teenage Witch"; Wicked), Oscar Nuñez ("The Office"; The Proposal), Siobhan Fallon Hogan (Forrest Gump; "Saturday Night Live"), Natalie Roy ("The Affair"; "The Following"), Jeanine Bartel ("Chicago P.D."; "Bull"), Drew Logan Powell ("The Dangerous Book For Boys"; "Blindspot"), Colin Hanlon ("Modern Family"; "Submissions Only"), Mavis Simpson-Ernst ("Broad City"; "The Americans"), Doug Plaut ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate), Kelly Kozakevich ("All Hail Beth"; Baristas), and Michael Nigro ("The Sound of Music Live!"; Mother).

YES tells the story of alcoholic, pill-popping, washed up child star Patrick Nolan (Realbuto), who is begrudgingly dragged from his nearly uninhabitable apartment by his sister Annie (Green) to see his niece in her high school production of 'Romeo and Juliet.' Starring as Romeo is 17-year-old Jeremiah (Gould), who immediately catches Patrick's eye. Once Patrick, who was involved in a scandal involving a minor years earlier (which ruined his career and his life), decides to mentor Jeremiah, an innocent acting lesson turns into something much more dangerous resulting in a love affair of two surprisingly common minds.

To purchase tickets to the world premiere, please visit danceswithfilms.com.

Information on the New York premiere of the film will be released soon.

The film is being presented by Different Duck Films (She Wants Me; Immortal). Worldwide sales are being handled by Safier Entertainment in Cannes.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You