Wunmi Mosaku Credits Whoopi Goldberg With Showing Her What Was Possible on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Wunmi Mosaku sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss how seeing Whoopi Goldberg on screen helped shape her understanding of what was achievable in her own career. The conversation centered on that formative influence, with Mosaku describing the impact Goldberg's visibility had on her as she considered a path into acting.

The segment gave Mosaku space to reflect on a specific touchstone in her development as a performer, framing Goldberg as someone whose presence demonstrated a kind of possibility that wasn't otherwise apparent to her growing up. Rather than a broad career retrospective, the discussion stayed focused on that singular influence and what it meant for her own trajectory.

Much of the appearance centered on Mosaku tracing the throughline from that early impression to her own choices as an actress, giving Hudson's audience insight into how representation on screen can shape ambition long before a career takes shape. The exchange underscored how a single example can expand what someone believes is possible for themselves.

The sit-down offered a personal window into Mosaku's formative influences, with the conversation staying anchored on Goldberg's role in that story rather than branching into a wider rundown of her credits or upcoming work.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 12 Hrs 40 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me