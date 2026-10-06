Wunmi Mosaku Credits Whoopi Goldberg With Showing Her What Was Possible on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
The actress opens up about the inspiration behind her path in Hollywood.
Wunmi Mosaku sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss how seeing Whoopi Goldberg on screen helped shape her understanding of what was achievable in her own career. The conversation centered on that formative influence, with Mosaku describing the impact Goldberg's visibility had on her as she considered a path into acting.
The segment gave Mosaku space to reflect on a specific touchstone in her development as a performer, framing Goldberg as someone whose presence demonstrated a kind of possibility that wasn't otherwise apparent to her growing up. Rather than a broad career retrospective, the discussion stayed focused on that singular influence and what it meant for her own trajectory.
Much of the appearance centered on Mosaku tracing the throughline from that early impression to her own choices as an actress, giving Hudson's audience insight into how representation on screen can shape ambition long before a career takes shape. The exchange underscored how a single example can expand what someone believes is possible for themselves.
The sit-down offered a personal window into Mosaku's formative influences, with the conversation staying anchored on Goldberg's role in that story rather than branching into a wider rundown of her credits or upcoming work.
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