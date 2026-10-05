6-Year-Old WayWay Raps About Getting Dumped on JHUD SHOW
The young guest turned heartbreak into bars during his visit with host Jennifer Hudson.
A six-year-old performer known as WayWay brought his story of young heartbreak to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, turning a childhood breakup into an original rap for host Jennifer Hudson and her studio audience. According to the segment, WayWay was dumped for what he describes as 'another man,' and rather than brush off the experience, he channeled it into verse.
The appearance centered on WayWay performing his song live, giving Hudson's audience a glimpse of how the young guest processed the breakup through music. The segment played up the contrast between the seriousness of a breakup and the fact that the person recounting it is still in elementary school, with WayWay delivering his lines with the confidence of a seasoned performer.
Hudson's show has made room for guests across a wide range of ages and backgrounds, and WayWay's spot gave the audience a lighter, more personal moment built around a child's perspective on being let down. The segment leaned into his original lyrics and delivery rather than any extended discussion, letting the performance itself carry the appearance.
The clip captures a moment of unexpected candor from a young guest willing to turn a personal setback into a performance piece, giving viewers a brief but memorable addition to the show's lineup of segments featuring everyday people alongside its celebrity interviews.
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