Victoria Monét Opens Up on Finding Her 'Frequency of Love' After Success Pressure

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Victoria Monét sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss how she found what she describes as her 'frequency of love' after grappling with the pressure that came with her success. The conversation gave Monét room to speak candidly about the emotional toll that can accompany a rapidly rising career and how she worked through it.

Monét used the segment to trace a personal arc, describing the weight she felt once her career began accelerating and how she had to recalibrate to find balance again. The discussion centered on that internal shift rather than a quick promotional rundown, letting her speak at length about what success demanded of her and how she responded to it.

The appearance builds on previous time Monét has spent with Hudson's audience. In an earlier visit, she detailed how rapper Nas gave her the confidence to step forward as a performing artist in her own right rather than staying solely behind the scenes. That earlier story focused on a single pivotal exchange, while this conversation shifted toward the pressures that followed once she had established herself as an artist.

Monét framed the process of finding her 'frequency of love' as a recalibration, a way of reconnecting with why she makes music in the first place after feeling overwhelmed by expectation. Readers can revisit her earlier conversation with Jennifer Hudson about Nas's influence on her career for additional context on her path as an artist.

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