World of Wonder Announces RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Halloween Special

Featuring Season 12 queens.

Stay inside this Halloween and join the Queens of VH1's RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE season 12 as they sashay their way into your home for a very special Halloween eleganza! Filled with tricks, treats, and tucks, the Queens will be celebrating all things spooky and scary in the first-ever WOWPresents Halloween special, "Bring Back My Ghouls." Join reigning crowned queen, Jaida Essence Hall, as she checks up on her drag sisters to see what Halloween festivities they have planned, and catch special lip-sync performances of "I'm That Witch" and "Bring Back My Ghouls." The season 12 Queens won't just be bobbing for apples! Fans will also be able to tip the Queens throughout the special, which will be divided up evenly and distributed directly to the Queens. Viewers can send tips through Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App following the information on the screen.

Appearing are RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE season 12 contestants including Jaida Essence Hall, Dahlia Sin, Rock M Sakura, Nicky Doll, Aiden Zhane, Brita Filter, Jan, Widow Von'Du, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Gigi Goode, Crystal Methyd, and a special message from RuPaul.

"I am so excited to be back together with my Season 12 sisters. Due to the pandemic, we haven't been able to go on tour so this is a fun chance to spend time with each other as well as the fans," said Season 12 contestant Heidi N Closet, who will perform in the special.

The special will also include a "Time to Vote" segment created in partnership with Vote Save America, the one-stop shop to get out the vote powered by American political media company Crooked Media, which will feature Heidi N Closet and Brita discussing the importance of voting in the upcoming election and parodying RuPaul's "Peanut Butter" music video.

"Bring Back My Ghouls" comes on the heels of the global phenomenon franchise taking home six Emmy awards this year, including RuPaul's record breaking fifth consecutive win for hosting. Taimi, the world's largest LGBTQ+ dating app and social network, is set to sponsor the special.

For nearly three decades, award-winning production company World of Wonder has introduced audiences to new worlds, talent and ideas that have shaped culture. Programming highlights include: Emmy® Award winning "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1/Logo), "Million Dollar Listing" LA & NY (Bravo), "Dancing Queen" (Netflix), "Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce" (Fuse), and "Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric" (National Geographic); award-winning films and documentaries including "Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures," "Menendez: Blood Brothers," "Inside Deep Throat," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," "I Am Britney Jean," "In Vogue: The Editor's Eye," "Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking," "Monica in Black and White," Emmy-winning "The Last Beekeeper," and Emmy-winning "Out of Iraq." Seven of WOW's films have premiered at the Sundance Film festival including "Becoming Chaz" and "Party Monster." World of Wonder has also created a substantial digital footprint with its Youtube channel WOWPresents (1M+ subs), SVOD digital platform WOW Presents Plus, along with an award-winning blog, The WOW Report. World of Wonder's bi-annual RuPaul's DragCon is the world's largest drag culture convention, welcoming 100,000 attendees across LA and NYC in 2019, and expanding internationally to the UK in 2020. Co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey authored The World According to Wonder, celebrating decades of production, which can be found online at http://worldofwonder.net/. Randy and Fenton were honored with the IDA Pioneer Award in December 2014, celebrating exceptional achievement, leadership, and vision in the nonfiction and documentary community, named to Variety's Reality TV Impact Report in 2020, and chosen for the OUT100 list in 2018 for their trailblazing work in the LGBTQ+ community. World of Wonder was also selected for Realscreen's 2018 Global 100 list, which recognizes the top international non-fiction and unscripted production companies working in the industry today. World of Wonder creates out of a historic building/gallery space in the heart of Hollywood.

