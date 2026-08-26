Woody Sends The Troops To Spy On Andy's Birthday Party In New TOY STORY Clip

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Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, takes charge of a covert operation in a clip shared by Hulu from TOY STORY, sending the toy soldiers on a reconnaissance mission to find out what new toys Andy is receiving for his birthday. The scene captures the anxious energy among Andy's toys as they wait to learn whether any newcomers might threaten their standing in his room.

The clip centers on Woody's leadership among the toys, a role that anchors the film as he coordinates the soldiers' mission with the urgency of a commanding officer overseeing a critical assignment. Hanks voices Woody throughout the sequence, driving the toys' collective nervousness about the unknown gifts arriving at the party.

TOY STORY is now streaming on Hulu, giving audiences access to the full film alongside the platform's rollout of short promotional clips highlighting specific scenes. The birthday party mission sets up one of the film's pivotal turning points, as the toys brace for whatever new arrival might change the dynamic in Andy's room.

Hulu's description of the clip keeps its framing narrow, focused squarely on the soldiers' mission and Woody's role in directing it, without offering additional plot details beyond the immediate stakes of the birthday party reconnaissance.

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