Courtney Gains Returns with LIBERATION DAY Album & THE BARN PART III

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Courtney Gains, the actor recognized for playing Malachai in Children of the Corn and Hans Klopek in The 'Burbs, has released a 10-song solo album titled LIBERATION DAY. The project arrives alongside Gains' return to horror in THE BARN PART III, which features his rock song Fear the Boogie during its end credits. His music will also appear in the upcoming video game Sound System, developed by Echo Foundry, a studio made up of veterans from the Guitar Hero franchise.

Long before audiences knew him as one of horror's most unforgettable villains, music had always been a driving force in Gains' life.

Blending classic rock & pop sounds with deeply personal storytelling, the album showcases another side of the longtime actor and features the standout singles 'Been Forgotten,' 'Wander & Dream,' and 'Fear the Boogie.' Already generating early buzz, 'Been Forgotten' reached No. 61 on the Top 40 radio chart, while 'Wander & Dream' climbed to No. 52 on the SMR chart.

Whether terrifying audiences on screen or performing live on stage, Gains has spent decades building a career that has earned him a devoted following across horror, cult cinema, and rock music. This fall, he'll bring all three worlds together with a horror film festival run across North America, followed by live performances throughout the Southeast and Midwest in support of Liberation Day.

Tour Dates

Houston Horror Film Festival (August 7-9)

B Movie Underground Trash Film Festival in the Netherlands (August 26-30)

Night Crawler Film Festival in Pennsylvania (August 28-30)

Illinois Horror Movie Festival (October 2)

Toronto Indie Horror Festival (October 6-10)

LIBERATION DAY includes the singles Been Forgotten and Wander & Dream, both of which have appeared on radio charts, along with Fear the Boogie. THE BARN PART III is scheduled to screen at horror festivals across the United States, Canada, and Europe, including stops in Houston, the Netherlands, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Toronto. Gains is also set to bring a run of live performances to the Southeast and Midwest in support of the album.

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