 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

TOY STORY 5 Now Available to Stream on Fandango

Fandango also offers bundle packages combining the new film with earlier entries in the animated series.

By:
TOY STORY 5 Now Available to Stream on Fandango

Toy Story 5 is now available to purchase for $29.99 or rent for $24.99 on Fandango. The latest installment in the franchise is Certified Fresh and Verified Hot on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fandango is also offering bundle packages for viewers looking to revisit earlier entries in the series. The Toy Story 2-Movie Collection (Bundle), featuring Toy Story (1995) and Toy Story 5, is available for $39.99.

Fandango is also offering the Toy Story 5-Film Collection (Bundle), including all five films, Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), Toy Story 4 (2019) and Toy Story 5, available for $69.99.

Fandango is also featuring an exclusive debut of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew It, I Knew You' music video.

Fandango recently announced the unification of its consumer entertainment experiences under the Fandango brand to create a more seamless and connected experience for consumers. The move positions Fandango as the only entertainment brand to bring together free streaming, movie ticketing, and premium rentals and purchases within a single ecosystem.

Toy Story 5 is available to stream on Fandango now.

About Fandango

Fandango is the premier digital destination for movie and TV fans, delivering entertainment experiences across discovery, ticketing, reviews, and at-home streaming. Serving more than 50 million unique visitors monthly, Fandango is the leading online movie ticketer across more than 31,000 U.S. movie screens, operates Rotten Tomatoes, the world's leading entertainment review platform, and offers a premium video-on-demand service featuring more than 300,000 new-release and catalog movies and TV shows, including one of the industry's largest selections of 4K UHD titles. The portfolio also includes Fandango1, which provides exhibitors with a modern, cloud-based cinema operating platform that powers ticketing, concessions, loyalty, payments and more for cinema locations worldwide and Fandango FanClub, which gives fans access to exclusive perks and rewards. Fandango helps fans discover, watch, collect, and enjoy entertainment wherever and whenever they choose.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
TOY STORY 5 to Arrive on Digital, Then 4K UHD and Blu-ray
8/11/2026
'Toy Story 5' Passes $1 Billion, Bon Jovi Returns to MSG in GMA POP NEWS
7/27/2026
GIRL POW-R Founder to Launch Pop Star Performance Academy in Canada
GIRL POW-R Founder to Launch Pop Star Performance Academy in Canada
8/5/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets