TOY STORY 5 Now Available to Stream on Fandango

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Toy Story 5 is now available to purchase for $29.99 or rent for $24.99 on Fandango. The latest installment in the franchise is Certified Fresh and Verified Hot on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fandango is also offering bundle packages for viewers looking to revisit earlier entries in the series. The Toy Story 2-Movie Collection (Bundle), featuring Toy Story (1995) and Toy Story 5, is available for $39.99.

Fandango is also offering the Toy Story 5-Film Collection (Bundle), including all five films, Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), Toy Story 4 (2019) and Toy Story 5, available for $69.99.

Fandango is also featuring an exclusive debut of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew It, I Knew You' music video.

Fandango recently announced the unification of its consumer entertainment experiences under the Fandango brand to create a more seamless and connected experience for consumers. The move positions Fandango as the only entertainment brand to bring together free streaming, movie ticketing, and premium rentals and purchases within a single ecosystem.

Toy Story 5 is available to stream on Fandango now.

About Fandango

Fandango is the premier digital destination for movie and TV fans, delivering entertainment experiences across discovery, ticketing, reviews, and at-home streaming. Serving more than 50 million unique visitors monthly, Fandango is the leading online movie ticketer across more than 31,000 U.S. movie screens, operates Rotten Tomatoes, the world's leading entertainment review platform, and offers a premium video-on-demand service featuring more than 300,000 new-release and catalog movies and TV shows, including one of the industry's largest selections of 4K UHD titles. The portfolio also includes Fandango1, which provides exhibitors with a modern, cloud-based cinema operating platform that powers ticketing, concessions, loyalty, payments and more for cinema locations worldwide and Fandango FanClub, which gives fans access to exclusive perks and rewards. Fandango helps fans discover, watch, collect, and enjoy entertainment wherever and whenever they choose.

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