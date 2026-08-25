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Disney and Pixar's 'Cars' returns to the El Capitan Theatre for a special engagement September 4 - 15.

There is a fan event screening Friday September 4 at 7pm. There are 2 ticket packages available for this screening.

A General Ticket is $35 and includes a reserved seat, popcorn, fountain drink and event credential.

A Piston Cup Pack Ticket is $65 and includes a reserved seat, priority entry, Piston Cup Drink Container, popcorn, fountain drink and event credential.

Daily showtimes for 'Cars' September 4 through September 15 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. There are two early screenings on Thursday September 3 at 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 for all ages. There is a special Racer Pack available for $64 and includes four tickets. Specialty concessions are available for purchase for ticketed guests while supplies last.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and Fandango. All seats are reserved.

About Disney and Pixar's 'Cars'

After taking moviegoers magically into the realm of toys, bugs, monsters, fish, and superheroes, the masterful storytellers and technical wizards at Pixar Animation Studios ('The Incredibles,' 'Finding Nemo,' 'Monsters, Inc.'), and Academy Award-winning director John Lasseter ('Toy Story,' 'Toy Story 2,' 'A Bug's Life'), hit the road with a fast-paced comedy adventure set inside the world of cars. Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson), a hotshot rookie race car driven to succeed, discovers that life is about the journey, not the finish line, when he finds himself unexpectedly detoured in the sleepy Route 66 town of Radiator Springs. Fueled with plenty of humor, action, heartfelt drama, and amazing new technical feats, Cars is a high-octane delight for moviegoers of all ages. In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Cars, see it back on the big screen when the film races back into theaters starting September 4th.

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, visit www.ElCapitanTheatre.com.

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