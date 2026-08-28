Woody And Buzz Get One Last Shot At Reuniting With Andy In New TOY STORY Clip

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Woody and Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, get one last chance to find their way back to Andy in a new clip from TOY STORY shared by Hulu. The scene focuses on the pair taking flight together as they scramble to close the distance between themselves and the boy who owns them, with the streaming platform framing it as their final opportunity to make it home.

Hanks and Allen voice the film's central duo, with the clip built entirely around their attempt to reunite with Andy after being separated from him. The footage keeps its focus tight on Woody and Buzz working together in the air, underscoring the urgency of their situation without additional plot explanation beyond what the scene itself shows.

The clip arrives as part of Hulu's ongoing rollout of short promotional moments from TOY STORY, following a similar approach the platform took with another scene showing Woody sending the toy soldiers to spy on Andy's birthday party for signs of new arrivals. That earlier clip highlighted Woody's leadership among Andy's toys, a role that carries through to this latest scene as he and Buzz work in tandem to get back to Andy.

TOY STORY is now streaming on Hulu, giving audiences access to the full film alongside these standalone clips highlighting specific moments from the story.

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