Winners Announced For The 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards - MrBeast, James Charles, Charli D'Amelio, and More!
The show premiered globally and exclusively on YouTube.
dick clark productions (dcp) and Tubefilter tonight announced winners of the "2020 Youtube Streamy Awards," which celebrated the year's best online content and creators. Hosted by Trixie Mattel and Katya, the show premiered globally and exclusively on YouTube.The full show, at-home nominee interviews and additional exclusive content, are now available on the Streamys YouTube channel, as part of the weekend-long global creator community celebration on YouTube. Trixie Mattel and Katya kicked off the 10-year anniversary event by jumping on the Streamys "Glamtram" and taking the show on the road. The night featured an abundance of special moments, including the introduction of Streamys Creator Honors, allowing past winners to present tributes to their favorite 2020 creators whose work personally resonated with them. The show also featured creator-led spotlights, which shed light on important cultural and social issues that have impacted us globally this year. The show featured creators including: Bretman Rock, Brittany Broski, Camila Loures, Casey Neistat, Charli D'Amelio, David Dobrik, Dixie D'Amelio, Dream, James Charles, LaurDIY, MrBeast, Mark Rober, MatPat and Stephanie Patrick from The Game Theorists, Rebecca Zamolo, Shalom Blac, Tabitha Brown, and ZHC. The show also included electrifying performances by Doja Cat ("Say So"), Lewis Capaldi ("Before You Go"), and Tones And I ("Dance Monkey").
Full list of winners:
Streamys Creator Honors
Brent Rivera from Juanpa Zurita
CalebCity from Kyle Exum
Elsa Majimbo from Lilly Singh
Laviedunprince from PatrickStarrr
Taylor Cassidy from Liza Koshy
Kurzgesagt from Marques Brownlee
Overall Awards
Creator of the Year MrBeast
Show of the Year Instant Influencer James Charles
International Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)
Individual Awards
Breakout Creator Charli D'Amelio
Collaboration David Dobrik and Justin Bieber - SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!![JL1]
Crossover Will Smith
First Person Emma Chamberlain
Live Streamer NICKMERCS
Show Awards
Indie Series Chris and Jack
Live Series Verzuz
Live Special MrBeast's $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament
Podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Scripted Series A Heist with Markiplier • Markiplier
Unscripted Series UNHhhh • WOWPresents
Subject Awards
Animated Jaiden Animations
Beauty James Charles
Comedy Sarah Cooper
Commentary ContraPoints
Dance BFunk
Documentary The Secret Life of Lele Pons
Fashion and Style Wisdom Kaye
Food Tabitha Brown
Gaming Dream
Health and Wellness Chloe Ting
Kids and Family Ryan's World
Learning and Education Mark Rober
Lifestyle Larray
News HasanAbi
Sports Ryan García
Technology Marques Brownlee
Craft Awards
Cinematography Peter McKinnon - Peter McKinnon
Editing Hayden Hillier-Smith - Logan Paul
Visual and Special Effects Aaron Benitez - Aaron's Animals
Writing CalebCity - CalebCity
Streamys Fan Award
Creator Squad 2HYPE
Social Good Awards
Company or Brand
Barbie - Career of the Year • Mattel
Dave's Killer Bread - SECOND CHANCE Employment • Tastemade
Lyft - Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys • LyftUp
Creator
The Game Theorists - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE
MrBeast - Feeding America Food Drive
Nabela Noor - NoorHouse
Nonprofit or NGO
Arbor Day Foundation - #TeamTrees • MrBeast and Mark Rober
COVID-19 Response Fund - Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute - Livestream • Post Malone
Equal Justice Initiative - Bear Witness, Take Action • Youtube Originals
Brand Awards
Agency of the Year BEN
Brand of the Year Netflix
Brand Engagement 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal - Cash App
Branded Content: Series Under a Rock with Tig Notaro - Amazon Alexa • Funny Or Die
Branded Content: Video We Lost A FaZe Member - G FUEL • FaZe Clan
Creator Product Chamberlain Coffee - Emma Chamberlain
Influencer Campaign #ALLNIGHTERLEGEND - Urban Decay
Multi-Platform Campaign Disney+ Launch
Social Good Campaign Seize the Awkward - The Jed Foundation • Ad Council