Winners Announced For The 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards - MrBeast, James Charles, Charli D'Amelio, and More!

dick clark productions (dcp) and Tubefilter tonight announced winners of the "2020 Youtube Streamy Awards," which celebrated the year's best online content and creators. Hosted by Trixie Mattel and Katya, the show premiered globally and exclusively on YouTube.

The full show, at-home nominee interviews and additional exclusive content, are now available on the Streamys YouTube channel, as part of the weekend-long global creator community celebration on YouTube.

Trixie Mattel and Katya kicked off the 10-year anniversary event by jumping on the Streamys "Glamtram" and taking the show on the road. The night featured an abundance of special moments, including the introduction of Streamys Creator Honors, allowing past winners to present tributes to their favorite 2020 creators whose work personally resonated with them. The show also featured creator-led spotlights, which shed light on important cultural and social issues that have impacted us globally this year.

The show featured creators including: Bretman Rock, Brittany Broski, Camila Loures, Casey Neistat, Charli D'Amelio, David Dobrik, Dixie D'Amelio, Dream, James Charles, LaurDIY, MrBeast, Mark Rober, MatPat and Stephanie Patrick from The Game Theorists, Rebecca Zamolo, Shalom Blac, Tabitha Brown, and ZHC. The show also included electrifying performances by Doja Cat ("Say So"), Lewis Capaldi ("Before You Go"), and Tones And I ("Dance Monkey").

Full list of winners:

Streamys Creator Honors

Brent Rivera from Juanpa Zurita

CalebCity from Kyle Exum

Elsa Majimbo from Lilly Singh

Laviedunprince from PatrickStarrr

Taylor Cassidy from Liza Koshy

Kurzgesagt from Marques Brownlee

Overall Awards

Creator of the Year MrBeast

Show of the Year Instant Influencer James Charles

International Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)

Individual Awards

Breakout Creator Charli D'Amelio

Collaboration David Dobrik and Justin Bieber - SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!![JL1]

Crossover Will Smith

First Person Emma Chamberlain

Live Streamer NICKMERCS

Show Awards

Indie Series Chris and Jack

Live Series Verzuz

Live Special MrBeast's $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament

Podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty ‎

Scripted Series A Heist with Markiplier • Markiplier

Unscripted Series UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Subject Awards

Animated Jaiden Animations

Beauty James Charles

Comedy Sarah Cooper

Commentary ContraPoints

Dance BFunk

Documentary The Secret Life of Lele Pons

Fashion and Style Wisdom Kaye

Food Tabitha Brown

Gaming Dream

Health and Wellness Chloe Ting

Kids and Family Ryan's World

Learning and Education Mark Rober

Lifestyle Larray

News HasanAbi

Sports Ryan García

Technology Marques Brownlee

Craft Awards

Cinematography Peter McKinnon - Peter McKinnon

Editing Hayden Hillier-Smith - Logan Paul

Visual and Special Effects Aaron Benitez - Aaron's Animals

Writing CalebCity - CalebCity

Streamys Fan Award

Creator Squad 2HYPE

Social Good Awards

Company or Brand

Barbie - Career of the Year • Mattel

Dave's Killer Bread - SECOND CHANCE Employment • Tastemade

Lyft - Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys • LyftUp

Creator

The Game Theorists - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE

MrBeast - Feeding America Food Drive

Nabela Noor - NoorHouse

Nonprofit or NGO

Arbor Day Foundation - #TeamTrees • MrBeast and Mark Rober

COVID-19 Response Fund - Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute - Livestream • Post Malone

Equal Justice Initiative - Bear Witness, Take Action • Youtube Originals

Brand Awards

Agency of the Year BEN

Brand of the Year Netflix

Brand Engagement 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal - Cash App

Branded Content: Series Under a Rock with Tig Notaro - Amazon Alexa • Funny Or Die

Branded Content: Video We Lost A FaZe Member - G FUEL • FaZe Clan

Creator Product Chamberlain Coffee - Emma Chamberlain

Influencer Campaign #ALLNIGHTERLEGEND - Urban Decay

Multi-Platform Campaign Disney+ Launch

Social Good Campaign Seize the Awkward - The Jed Foundation • Ad Council