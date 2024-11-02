William H. Macy to Star In TOO MANY CROOKS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Film Mode Entertainment (FME) and producers Craig Berenson and J. Todd Harris have announced the new crime comedy Too Many Crooks written by Eddie Richey (Phoenix) and starring William H. Macy (Fargo, Shameless). FME is launching the film at AFM where it will have its world market premiere and be introduced to distributors from across the globe. Directed by Raja Gosnell (Never Been Kissed, Big Momma's House, Scooby Doo), produced by Craig Berenson (Snakes on a Plane) and Todd Harris (Chicago 7,) and executive produced by William H. Macy and Clay Epstein, Too Many Crooks is based on the Donald Westlake short story, for which he was awarded the prestigious Edgar (Edgar Alan Poe) award for Best Short Story in 1990.

The short story has been called a thoroughly enjoyable, extremely smart, and carefully crafted heist. Westlake has been acknowledged by many writers and fans of crime fiction as one of the masters of the genre. Too Many Crooks was published internationally, including in Playboy Magazine.

“We're thrilled to be launching Too Many Crooks at AFM and to be working with Todd and Craig on another stellar feature film,” said Clay Epstein, President of Film Mode Entertainment. “The movie is the perfect combination of commercial viability and quality content, with a gripping, highly entertaining story, a team of expert filmmakers, and the unmatched talent of William H. Macy leading the cast.”

When John Dornhoefer (William H. Macy) is released from years of imprisonment, he does what any career criminal does on parole; he plans another bank robbery. With his trusted, but disheveled sidekick, Andy Karp, the plans start to take shape. With meticulous details to dig under the bank vault, the only thing neither of them could have planned for was breaking into a bank that is already being robbed. The quick-minded Dornhoefer doesn't miss a beat though. He seizes an opportunity to protect the hostages, outsmart the gunmen, and sweet talk FBI agent Carol Reed who is the lead hostage negotiator. But bad habits die hard and while he may save the day, it's still the money t hat could make it all worthwhile.

“Craig and I have loved Eddie Richey's script for some time, and when you envision William H. Macy in the lead it all comes beautifully together with Bill's wit, pathos, and relatability,” enthused Harris.

Donald Westlake was a renowned American writer with more than one hundred novels and non-fiction books to his credit. He specialized in crime fiction, especially comic capers, with an occasional foray into science fiction and other genres. Westlake created two professional criminal characters who each starred in a long-running series: the relentless, hardboiled Parker (published under the pen name Richard Stark), and John Dortmunder, who featured in a more humorous series. He was a three-time Edgar Award winner and was one of few writers to win Edgars in three different categories (1968, Best Novel, God Save the Mark; 1990, Best Short Story, Too Many Crooks; 1991, Best Motion Picture Screenplay, The Grifters). In 1993, the Mystery Writers of America named Westlake a Grand Master, the highest honor bestowed by the society. Many of his works went on to become feature films featuring icons of the big screen like Robert Redford, Robert Duvall, George C. Scott, Jean Luc Goddard, Christopher Lloyd, Antonio Banderas, André Holland and Gemma Chan, to name just a few.

Too Many Crooks is currently in pre-production and additional casting information will be forthcoming.

Film Mode Entertainment has taken on global sales rights for Too Many Crooks.

William H. Macy is an Oscar and Golden Globe nominee, an Emmy and SAG Award winning actor, and a writer in theater, film, and television. Most recently he was in Disney's Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, Amazon's Ricky Stanicky directed by Peter Farrelly, the independent feature film Maybe I Do, the Hulu mini-series The Dropout, and starred in the Showtime series Shameless, for which he was nominated twice for a Best Actor Emmy Award and has won twice for the SAG Award. Macy's film credits include Seabiscuit, The Cooler, Magnolia, Boogie Nights, Jurassic Park III, Fargo, TNT's Door to Door, WILD Hogs and Room. William H. Macy made his feature directorial debut with Rudderless, the closing film at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. The Layover, his second film, was released in 2017 followed by his third film, Krystal, in April of 2018. In addition, Macy is a founding member of the Atlantic Theater Company. He is repped by Atlas Artists and Independent Artist Group.

Raja is represented by IAG.

Film Mode Entertainment is repped by Lon Haber & Co. | IPPR. t

About Film Mode Entertainment

Film Mode Entertainment (FME) is a leading worldwide sales agent, production entity, and distribution company. Founded in 2016 by Clay Epstein, a veteran sales agent with over 20 years of independent film experience, FME represents projects at all stages of the filmmaking process, often as Executive Producer, helping producers and distributors achieve maximum exposure for their films. FME has been dedicated to bridging the gap between filmmakers and audiences since its inception. It has been at the forefront of this movement, providing a platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their work and reach a wider audience. The company raises the bar for feature films by nurturing high-quality, engaging commercially viable movies and bringing them to the global marketplace with great success. Film Mode Entertainment also has its own distribution arm, as well as a documentary label, DocMode. Previous releases include Mayim Bialik's feature directorial debut, As They Made Us, starring two-time Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman, Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Candice Bergen, Simon Helberg and Dianna Agron, Crypto starring Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel, Stage Mother starring Academy Award-nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu, and Adrian Grenier, The Good Neighbor starring Academy Award-nominee James Caan, Little Pink House starring a two-time Academy Award-nominee Catherine Keener, and An Imperfect Murder starring Alec Baldwin and Sienna Miller. Film Mode Entertainment's recent titles include Sitges Film Festival award-winner The Last Stop In Yuma County directed by Francis Gallupi (Evil Dead Franchise),Diablo starring Scott Adkins, and Laws of Man starring Harvey Keitel and Dermot Mulroney. For more information visit www.filmmmodeentertainment.com.

