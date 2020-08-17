Will Smith and Kevin Hart Will Star in a Remake of PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES

The stars will also produce the remake of the 1987 comedy.

Variety has reported that Will Smith and Kevin Hart will be starring in and producing a remake of the 1987 comedy "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" for Paramount Pictures.

Read the full story HERE.

The original film was directed by John Hughes, and starred Steve Martin and the late John Candy as businessmen trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving as they face travel disaster after travel disaster.

Hart's HartBeat Productions and Smith's Westbrook Studios are developing the remake. Aeysha Carr is set to write the screenplay.

Smith was most recently seen in "Bad Boys for Life" and Hart was last seen in "Jumanji: The Next Level".

Check out the full story HERE!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You