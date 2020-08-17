Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Will Smith and Kevin Hart Will Star in a Remake of PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES

Article Pixel

The stars will also produce the remake of the 1987 comedy.

Aug. 17, 2020  
Will Smith and Kevin Hart Will Star in a Remake of PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES

Variety has reported that Will Smith and Kevin Hart will be starring in and producing a remake of the 1987 comedy "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" for Paramount Pictures.

Read the full story HERE.

The original film was directed by John Hughes, and starred Steve Martin and the late John Candy as businessmen trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving as they face travel disaster after travel disaster.

Hart's HartBeat Productions and Smith's Westbrook Studios are developing the remake. Aeysha Carr is set to write the screenplay.

Smith was most recently seen in "Bad Boys for Life" and Hart was last seen in "Jumanji: The Next Level".

Check out the full story HERE!


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • DANCE ON THE LAWN, The Free Outdoor Dance Festival Has Gone Virtual
  • Professional Performance Prep Announces Casting For PSYKIDZ
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • McCarter Theatre Center Cancels Performances Through January 2021