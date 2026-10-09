Wilka's Sports Bar Co-Owner On Doubt She Overcame To Open NYC's First Women's Sports Bar

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Lauren Louise, co-owner of Wilka's Sports Bar, discussed the challenges she faced opening New York City's first sports bar dedicated exclusively to women's sports during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. Louise joined host Tamron Hall to mark the bar's first anniversary and described overcoming doubts and rejection to build what the segment described as a thriving community centered on women's sports.

The appearance focused on Louise's path to opening Wilka's and the obstacles she encountered along the way, including skepticism from others about the viability of a bar built around women's athletics. The conversation highlighted how the space has become a gathering point for fans of women's sports in New York City over its first year in operation.

The same episode featured professional hockey player Makenna Webster, who is making her debut with the New York Sirens and discussed her path from playing on boys' hockey teams as a child to competing professionally, along with her work supporting athletes with disabilities. Little League baseball player Carsynn Meyer also appeared, reflecting on becoming the first girl to record a hit and an RBI in the Little League World Series U.S. Championship game, with her batting gloves now part of the National Baseball Hall of Fame's collection.

The episode additionally included sports journalists Jemele Hill, Monica Mct and LaChina Robinson, who discussed double standards facing female athletes and broadcasters alongside the WNBA Finals and the growing visibility of women's sports.

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