Makenna Webster Discusses Debut With New York Sirens

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A professional hockey player's path to the top level of her sport took center stage when Makenna Webster joined Tamron Hall to discuss her debut with the New York Sirens. Webster used the appearance to trace her route into the game, starting with her years playing on boys' hockey teams as a child before working her way up to competing at the sport's highest levels.

Webster also spoke about her work supporting athletes with disabilities, giving viewers insight into advocacy work that extends beyond her playing career. The conversation framed her Sirens debut alongside that broader commitment to the sport's accessibility.

Looking ahead, Webster shared her hopes for the next generation of girls hoping to follow a similar path into hockey, addressing what continued progress in the sport could look like for young players coming up behind her.

The segment aired alongside another conversation on the same episode featuring sports journalists Jemele Hill, Monica Mct and LaChina Robinson, who discussed the WNBA Finals and double standards facing female athletes and broadcasters.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 17 Hrs 10 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me