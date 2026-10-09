Makenna Webster Discusses Debut With New York Sirens
The hockey player also addressed what she hopes for the next generation of girls in the sport.
A professional hockey player's path to the top level of her sport took center stage when Makenna Webster joined Tamron Hall to discuss her debut with the New York Sirens. Webster used the appearance to trace her route into the game, starting with her years playing on boys' hockey teams as a child before working her way up to competing at the sport's highest levels.
Webster also spoke about her work supporting athletes with disabilities, giving viewers insight into advocacy work that extends beyond her playing career. The conversation framed her Sirens debut alongside that broader commitment to the sport's accessibility.
Looking ahead, Webster shared her hopes for the next generation of girls hoping to follow a similar path into hockey, addressing what continued progress in the sport could look like for young players coming up behind her.
The segment aired alongside another conversation on the same episode featuring sports journalists Jemele Hill, Monica Mct and LaChina Robinson, who discussed the WNBA Finals and double standards facing female athletes and broadcasters.
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