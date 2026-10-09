Jemele Hill, Monica McNutt, LaChina Robinson Talk Double Standards in Women's Sports
The sports journalists sit down with Tamron Hall to discuss the WNBA Finals and the bond that fuels their work.
Double standards in sports media coverage took center stage when sports journalists Jemele Hill, Monica Mct and LaChina Robinson sat down with Tamron Hall to discuss the WNBA Finals and the growing visibility of women's sports. The three journalists, described by the show as award winning, used the conversation to address the disparities female athletes and broadcasters still face compared to their male counterparts.
In the first clip, Hill, Mct and Robinson framed their discussion around sisterhood, detailing how they have supported one another while building careers in a field that has historically underrepresented women both on air and in coverage decisions. The conversation moved beyond the box score to examine what greater investment in women's sports could look like going forward.
The second clip narrowed the focus specifically to the double standards the trio has encountered, from how women's games are covered in the media to the scrutiny female athletes face that their male peers often do not. Hill, Mct and Robinson connected those patterns directly to the current moment for the WNBA, where rising popularity has not always translated into equal treatment.
Additional footage from the appearance turned to the personal side of their careers, with the three journalists tracing their individual paths into sports media and reflecting on the relationships that have carried them through the industry. The same episode also introduced professional hockey player Makenna Webster, who is making her debut with the New York Sirens after playing on boys' hockey teams as a child, and who used her segment to discuss her work supporting athletes with disabilities.
The episode's mix of sports commentary and personal storytelling follows a similar format to other recent Tamron Hall Show conversations that have paired newsmakers with candid reflection on their personal journeys.
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