TAMRON HALL Season 8 Premiere Draws Strong Ratings Gains

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'Tamron Hall' kicked off Season 8 with strong year-over-year growth during premiere week. The show delivered the largest year-over-year increases among all syndicated talk shows in Women 18-49 and Women 25-54, growing 26% and 35%, respectively. This year's premiere marked 'Tamron Hall's' most-viewed premiere week among all key demos in two years, since 2024.

'Tamron Hall' saw a 10% increase in total viewers and a 12% increase in Households compared to last year's premiere week (9/8/25). The show also saw growth across all key demo measures compared to its 2025 season premiere.

Premiere week featured a packed lineup, including an at-home interview in Los Angeles with Rebecca Crews; an exclusive conversation with Sarah Jakes Roberts following her near-fatal accident; a sit-down with award-winning actress/comedian Tisha Campbell and her son, Xen Martin; and Tamron's birthday extravaganza, featuring performances by En Vogue and Wé Ani. September was a massive month for 'Tamron Hall,' with the show continuing its lineup of conversations with some of today's biggest stars, like Jalen Brunson and his family who joined the show for a daytime exclusive ahead of his hosting 'Saturday Night Live'.

In the coming weeks, viewers can look forward to more exclusive star-studded interviews with guests including Jessie James Decker, Snooki, Meagan Good, Morris Chestnut, Ina Garten, Funny Marco, and more. The fan-favorite franchise, 'Up & Coming Designers' is back with two surprise fashion icons as mentors. Fashion luminaries, such as Michael Kors, Paul Tazewell, Sergio Hudson, June Ambrose, Fern Mallis, Bibhu Mohapatra and the late André Leon Talley have served as mentors in the past.

'Tamron Hall' is the second longest running first-run syndicated show in Disney history and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Tamron has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 14 Hrs 41 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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