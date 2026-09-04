Why Ben Affleck Is Spray-Painting His Own Name on LA Billboards

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Ben Affleck has been showing up around Los Angeles spray-painting his own name onto billboards, a sight that quickly drew attention and puzzled onlookers. As TODAY reports, the seemingly rogue graffiti campaign is not an act of vandalism but a deliberate stunt tied to a new advertising partnership between Affleck and the insurance company Aflac.

The segment frames the billboard-tagging as an attention-grabbing rollout for the campaign, with Affleck's name popping up in public spaces across the city before the connection to Aflac was revealed. The wordplay linking his surname to the company's name is central to the joke driving the campaign's visibility.

The TODAY segment walks through how the stunt was designed to spark curiosity first, with Affleck spotted in the act before the marketing reveal clarified what was actually going on. The approach leans into humor, turning what looked like impulsive graffiti into a scripted promotional moment.

By pairing a recognizable Hollywood name with an unconventional public display, the campaign generated buzz in Los Angeles before its commercial purpose became clear, according to the report.

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