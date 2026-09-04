Whitney Leavitt Previews Final Season Of SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES On GMA

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Whitney Leavitt sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to preview the final season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the Hulu series that has made her a familiar face to reality television audiences. The appearance gave viewers an early look at what to expect as the hit show heads into its concluding chapter.

Leavitt is identified as both a reality star and a Broadway performer, a combination that has shaped her public profile beyond the show itself. Her dual background gives her a distinct perspective within the cast of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a series that has built a following on Hulu around its cast's personal lives and relationships.

During the conversation, Leavitt teased details about the direction of the final season without giving away major plot points, offering fans a sense of anticipation heading into the show's last run of episodes. The appearance focused squarely on what audiences can expect from the series as it wraps up, rather than broader career updates.

The interview arrives as Secret Lives of Mormon Wives continues to draw attention as one of Hulu's notable reality offerings, with Leavitt's comments on GOOD MORNING AMERICA giving fans a preview ahead of the season's conclusion.

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