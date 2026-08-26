THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES Season Five Trailer to Debut on Hulu

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Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for the fifth season of THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES. Season five premieres with all five episodes on Thursday, September 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

The season's synopsis reads: 'After two wild years, #MomTok is hotter than hell, but will friendships and dreams go up in flames? Taylor returns from 'The Bachelorette' with unfinished business, an old temptation, and the pressure of life in the public eye. Whitney debuts on Broadway in New York City as tensions back home chase her. Back in Utah, the limits of loyalty are tested as fame, secrets and backlash threaten #MomTok — with every blowup making headlines. As the heat threatens to burn the sisterhood, have they finally flown too close to the sun? With rumors spiraling and the public demanding answers, the sisterhood starts to crack, and #MomTok must decide what — and who — it's willing to sacrifice.'

Cast

The series stars Taylor Frankie Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul), Jen Affleck (@jenniferaffleckk), Jessi Draper (@_justjessiiii), Layla Taylor (@laylaleannetaylor), Mayci Neeley (@maycineeley), Mikayla Matthews (@mikaylamatthews), Miranda Hope (@miranda__hope) and Whitney Leavitt (@whitneyleavitt).

Credits

The series is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions ('Bling Empire,' 'The McBee Dynasty,' 'Tiffany Haddish Goes Off') in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Season five executive producers are Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, Dan Cerny at Jeff Jenkins Productions. Ross Weintraub, Reinout Oerlemans at 3BMG, Lisa Filipelli, Georgia Berger, Danielle Pistotnik at Select Entertainment. Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, Taylor Frankie Paul, Miranda Hope, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Layla Taylor also serve as executive producers.

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