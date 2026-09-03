6-Year-Old Piano Prodigy Alec Van Khajadourian Releases Debut Album

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Six-year-old piano prodigy Alec Van Khajadourian sat down with ABC News correspondent Danny New on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss the release of his debut album, arriving one year after he became one of the youngest performers ever to take the stage at Carnegie Hall in New York.

The segment revisits Van Khajadourian's milestone Carnegie Hall appearance, which set him apart as an exceptionally young performer at the storied venue. Now, at age six, he has channeled that experience into recording an album of his own, marking another significant step in his early musical career.

New's conversation with the young pianist explores how he has continued to develop his playing in the year since his Carnegie Hall debut, culminating in the new recording. The album release gives Van Khajadourian a chance to share his artistry beyond a single live performance, extending his reach to a wider audience.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance offers a glimpse into the discipline and talent behind Van Khajadourian's rapid rise, framing his album as the next chapter following his historic turn on one of classical music's most storied stages.

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