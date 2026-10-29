We Create Music TV Expands Independent Music Network

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We Create Music TV, an independent music media network serving artists, producers, songwriters, managers, engineers, music entrepreneurs and creative professionals, is continuing to expand its platform through original programming, practical education, authentic industry conversations and opportunities designed to help independent creators grow.

Founded by music industry professional, producer, media creator and educator B. Vaughan, We Create Music TV operates at the intersection of Media, Education and Opportunity — three pillars that define the network's mission and programming.

The network's Media pillar centers on original programming and conversations featuring artists, producers, songwriters, executives, managers, engineers, entrepreneurs and other professionals shaping today's music industry.

Its Education pillar provides creators with practical masterclasses, workshops, music career resources, production content, articles and industry education that can be applied directly to their careers.

Through its Opportunity pillar, We Create Music TV develops platforms and initiatives that help independent creators increase visibility, share their stories, build relationships and move their careers forward.

'We Create Music TV was built to serve the real needs of independent music creators,' B. Vaughan said. 'The goal is not simply to create content, but to provide meaningful media, practical education and access to opportunities that can help creators build sustainable careers.'

Since launching, We Create Music TV has spent seven years serving the independent music community, producing more than 1,300 videos, including 160 exclusive interviews and podcasts. The network has also grown to more than 20,000 YouTube subscribers, more than 750 newsletter subscribers and a catalog of five original series.

WCMTV's programming includes The Indie Unplugged, its flagship interview and podcast series; Sync Masters, focused on sync licensing; Unlocking Genius, exploring the creative process behind music; Rhythm & Roots, highlighting the journeys and influences of music creatives; and The Conversation, a live panel series addressing issues affecting independent creators.

The platform has featured respected industry voices including Ray Daniels, Wendy Day, MAJOR., Amadeus, Greggory B. Smith, Michael B. Sutton, Serona Elton, Sound Oracle, Matt B., Tami Latrell, C. Von Parchman, Melinda Santiago, Derrick McKinney, Jasmine Ortiz, Teddy Richards, Mark Byrd and others.

B. Vaughan brings experience across the creative, business and educational sides of the music industry. He remains active as an independent music producer and is a Recording Academy Professional Member. He currently serves as an MMF-US Atlanta board member and previously served on the AIMP Atlanta board. He also brings more than 26 years of experience in leadership, training and organizational development, which has helped shape WCMTV's approach to education, communication and creator development.

We Create Music TV's mission is to educate, inform and empower independent music creators through media, education and opportunity, while helping them navigate an evolving music industry with greater knowledge, visibility and connection.

For more information, visit WeCreateMusic.tv and follow @WeCreateMusicTV across social media.

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