Wanda Sykes to Host RING NATION Viral Series From Ring Cameras

MGM Television and Ring announced TODAY that Emmy-winning comedian and actress Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Crank Yankers, The Upshaws) has signed on to host Ring Nation, a new twist on the popular clip show genre, premiering in syndication on September 26, 2022.

Ring Nation is a half-hour, studio-based series that gives audiences a daily dose of life's unpredictable, heartwarming and hilarious viral videos shared by people from their video doorbells, smart home cameras and more. From neighbors saving neighbors and marriage proposals to military reunions and silly animals, Ring Nation showcases the most buzzworthy clips from coast to coast.

"Wanda Sykes is one of the biggest names in comedy and beloved by fans across the globe. We are thrilled she has signed on to host this fun new take on a tried-and-true format," said Barry Poznick, president of alternative television & Orion TV at MGM. "From the incredible, to the hilarious and uplifting must-see viral moments from around the country every day, Ring Nation offers something for everyone watching at home."

Featuring clips submitted by people across the U.S., Ring Nation is the next way Ring will highlight interesting moments from communities across the country. Ring Nation is a collaboration between MGM Television, MGM's Big Fish Entertainment and Jamie Siminoff, the chief inventor and founder of smart-home security company Ring.

He appeared on SHARK TANK originally as a contestant, only to return years later as a recurring Guest Shark after selling his company to Amazon. Executive producers on the new series are Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Jamie Siminoff, Karni Baghdikian, Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, Bret Calvert and Jordana Starr.

"Bringing the new community together is core to our mission at Ring, and Ring Nation gives friends and family a fun new way to enjoy time with one another," said Jamie Siminoff, founder and chief inventor at Ring, and executive producer of Ring Nation. "We're so excited to have Wanda Sykes join Ring Nation to share people's memorable moments with viewers."

Wanda Sykes is an Emmy-winning, eleven-time nominated stand-up comic, writer, actress and producer. She can currently be seen in season 2 of the Netflix comedy The Upshaws which she created and stars in. In 2023, she will appear in the Hulu show History of the World Part 2 starring opposite Mel Brooks.

In 2020 she was nominated for an Emmy for her role as 'Moms Mabley' in Amazon Studio's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and for her voice work as 'Gladys Murphy' in Crank Yankers, a role she originated in 2004. Wanda's guest-starring role on ABC's BLACK-ISH also brought her two back-to-back Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series" in 2017 and 2018.

Her fifth and latest standup special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal, is currently streaming on Netflix and was nominated for two 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards; "Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special" and "Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special." She is repped by CAA and attorney Roger Pliakas.