WRONGFUL CONVICTION WITH JASON FLOM Tells the Story of Mississippi's Eddie Lee Howard

Eddie Lee Howard, a Black man, was convicted and sentenced to death in 1994 for the rape and murder of 82-year-old Georgia Kemp in Columbus, MS. The only physical evidence against him came in the form of bite marks, not visible to the naked eye, found by the since-discredited forensic dentist/junk scientist Michael West.

On January 8, 2021, Howard was exonerated based on post-DNA tests and alibi witnesses, ending his 26-year nightmare behind bars.

Listen to Eddie Lee Howard's story at Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom

Lava for Good Podcasts exists at the intersection of entertainment, inspiration, and impact. Produced by renowned music executive, children's book author, and philanthropist Jason Flom along with Lava Media COO Jeff Kempler in association with Signal Co. No1, Lava for Good Podcasts works directly with a highly-engaged audience to entertain, empower, and create a sense of participation and community impact. Its #1-charting lineup of criminal justice podcasts explores the interrelated topics of systemic racism, over-policing, and criminal justice reform and currently includes Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom, Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions, and Wrongful Conviction: Junk Science.

Beyond the success and impact of the podcast series, Wrongful Conviction is now a multi-channel platform with podcasts, video content (through third-party partnerships with NowThis and Facebook) and livestream panel discussions hosted by Wrongful Conviction (such as the Power to the People civil rights panel) or created via a partnership media organizations such as Billboard and Vibe.

