WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR Remains No. 1 Program for 20th Week

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'World News Tonight with David Muir' ranked as the No. 1 program in Total Viewers (8.731 million) on all of broadcast and cable (excluding sports) for the 20th consecutive week, during the week of Aug. 24, 2026, based on Live+Same Day Big Data Plus Panel Program Ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

'World News Tonight with David Muir' stood as the No. 1 newscast in all of broadcast and cable in Total Viewers (8.731 million), Adults 25-54 (1.219 million) and Adults 18-49 (876,000). 'World News Tonight' outperformed 'NBC Nightly News' (7.052 million, 1.070 million and 800,000, respectively) by double digits in Total Viewers (+24%/+1.679 million), Adults 25-54 (+14%/+149,000) and Adults 18-49 (+10%/+76,000).

'World News Tonight' improved week to week in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+3%/+269,000 – 8.731 million vs. 8.462 million), Adults 25-54 (+15%/+160,000 – 1.219 million vs. 1.059 million) and Adults 18-49 (+7%/+60,000 –876,000 vs. 816,000). 'World News Tonight' drew its largest overall audience in 5 months and scored its top news demo performance in more than 1 ½ years — since weeks of 3/16/26 and 1/13/25, respectively.

'World News Tonight' grew by double digits on the year-ago week in Total Viewers (+19%/+1.402 million – 8.731 million vs. 7.239 million), Adults 25-54 (+35%/+316,000 – 1.219 million vs. 903,000) and Adults 18-49 (+40%/+252,000 – 876,000 vs. 624,000), seeing year-to-year increases for the eighth straight week.

'World News Tonight' (8.731 million, 1.219 million and 876,000, respectively) more than doubled its lead over 'CBS Evening News' (3.916 million, 531,000 and 351,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+123%/+4.815 million), Adults 25-54 (+130%/+688,000) and Adults 18-49 (+150%/+525,000). 'World News Tonight' saw its largest Total Viewer lead over the CBS program in over 6 years and largest news demo margin in over 3 ½ years — since weeks of 4/13/20 and 12/19/22, respectively.

Season to date, 'World News Tonight' is delivering across the board increases compared to the same point last season: Total Viewers (+5%/+452,000 – 8.346 million vs. 7.894 million), Adults 25-54 (+1%/+8,000 – 1.046 million vs. 1.038 million) and Adults 18-49 (+5%/+35,000 – 769,000 vs. 734,000), based on Most Current Big Data+Panel Ratings. 'World News Tonight' is drawing its largest season viewership in 5 years — since the 2020-2021 season.

'World News Tonight' (8.346 million) is ranking No. 1 in Total Viewers for the 10th straight year, leading 'NBC Nightly News' (6.534 million) by 1.812 million and 'CBS Evening News' (4.043 million) by 4.303 million. 'World News Tonight' is growing its Total Viewer lead over NBC compared to the same point last season (+9% — 1.812 million vs. 1.667 million) to its largest in 31 years — since the 1994-1995 season. 'World News Tonight' is also delivering its largest Total Viewer season lead over the CBS program in at least 34 years — since at least the 1991-1992 season; the Nielsen electronic database started in September 1991.

'World News Tonight' is ranking No. 1 in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 for the 7th season in a row. 'World News Tonight' (1.046 million and 769,000, respectively) is leading NBC (944,000 and 665,000, respectively) by 102,000 Adults 25-54 and by 104,000 Adults 18-49. Additionally, 'World News Tonight' is widening margins by double digits with 'CBS Evening News' (523,000 and 381,000, respectively) in Adults 25-54 (+10% - 523,000 vs. 477,000) and Adults 18-49 (+12% - 388,000 vs. 346,000) versus the comparable weeks last season.

ABC's 'World News Tonight with David Muir' airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Chris Dinan is the executive producer of the broadcast.

Evening News (Week of Aug. 24, 2026)

ABC World News Tonight — Total Viewers: 8,731,000; Adults 25-54: 1,219,000; Adults 18-49: 876,000

NBC Nightly News — Total Viewers: 7,052,000; Adults 25-54: 1,070,000; Adults 18-49: 800,000

CBS Evening News — Total Viewers: 3,916,000; Adults 25-54: 531,000; Adults 18-49: 351,000

Source: Nielsen Big Data + Panel, L+SD, Week of 8/24/2026. Season to date: Most Current Data Stream: 2025-2026 Season (9/22/25 – 8/23/26) and 2024-2025 Season (9/23/24 – 8/31/25). Average audience based on regularly titled telecasts only.

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