WOMEN IN BLUE Lands Season Two Renewal at Apple TV+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has announced that its widely acclaimed Spanish-language crime series “Women in Blue" (“Las Azules”) has been renewed, with Ariel Award nominee Bábara Mori set to reprise her lead role as María alongside stars Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez and Amorita Rasgado. Featuring an entirely Latin American cast, the eight-episode second season of “Women in Blue" (“Las Azules”) is now in production.

Since its global debut, “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) has remained highly praised for its fearless storytelling and has been hailed as “simply flawless” with a “gripping storyline” that “deliciously mixes thriller, comedy, and exposes gender gaps.”

Set in 1971 and inspired by true events, “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) season two continues the story of the four women who defied the ultra-conservative norms of the time by becoming Mexico’s first female police force. Now promoted to lieutenant, María (Mori) finds herself torn between the rules she’s sworn to uphold and a relentless pull towards the truth when the murder of a young university student is followed by more casualties and reveals a deeper conspiracy. As the killings grow bolder and the lines between perpetrator, victim, and avenger begin to blur, María, Ángeles (Sariñana), Gabina (Rasgado) and Valentina (Téllez) are drawn into a maze of buried secrets and painful reckonings.

“Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) is created by International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi. Emmy Award nominee Wendy Riss, Erica Sánchez Su and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar serve as executive producers. The series is produced by International Emmy Award-winning Lemon Studios.

The complete first season of “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now!