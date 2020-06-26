WILL AND GRACE Stars Join The Lead With Love: Project Angel Food Emergency Telethon

Project Angel Food's LEAD WITH LOVE Emergency Telethon has added more exciting people to the roster, answering the call to help raise much needed funds in support of the growing demand due to COVID-19.

Will & Grace stars Debra Messing and Sean Hayes will appear live with former cast-mate LEAD WITH LOVE host, Eric McCormack. And, NCIS fans will flip when they see some of their favorites coming together for the first time in years. Project Angel Food Trustee Pauley Perrette has gathered a reunion of NCIS alums Sasha Alexander, who left the show eight years ago, Michael Weatherly, who departed four years ago and current stars Rocky Carroll and Brian Dietzen.

They join an all-star lineup including Sir Elton John, Sharon Stone, Kelly Clarkson, Zachary Levi, CeeLo Green, Kristin Chenoweth, Annie Lennox, Billy Idol, Danny Trejo, Matt Bomer, Tyler Henry, Deborah Cox, Olivia Newton-John, Tyler Henry, Margaret Cho, Jimmy Smits, John Goodman, founder Marianne Williamson and many more.



LEAD WITH LOVE: Project Angel Food Emergency Telethon, is hosted by Emmy Award-winner Eric McCormack, Tony Award nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph and KTLA 5 anchor Jessica Holmes. Presented by City National Bank and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Brad Bessey, KTLA 5 in Los Angeles will broadcast the telethon on Saturday, June 27, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm PST, and streaming live on KTLA 5, and Project Angel Food websites and their respective Facebook pages. Their goal is to raise the $500,000 urgently needed to support Project Angel Food's COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You