WICK IS PAIN Documentary to Tell Behind-the-Scenes Story of JOHN WICK Franchise

Next week, Lionsgate will release the documentary Wick Is Pain about the making of the billion-dollar John Wick franchise. The film will screen exclusively at Beyond Fest at the American Cinematheque on May 8, and will be available to buy on digital platforms May 9.

The new film features interviews with star Keanu Reeves, director/producer Chad Stahelski, and Thunder Road producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have shepherded THE FRANCHISE from the very beginning. The film explores how John Wick and its three hit sequels have remade action filmmaking and become one of the inspirations for a new Academy Award® for stunts.

Wick Is Pain is the incredible true story behind the John Wick franchise, starring Keanu Reeves. What began as an independent film, facing numerous obstacles, including financing challenges, before Lionsgate acquired it in 2014, quickly evolved into a global phenomenon that redefined the action genre and launched three megahit sequels. Fans are invited to join Keanu Reeves, director Chad Stahelski, and the extended Wick cast and crew as they go behind the scenes of this billion-dollar franchise that almost never happened.

The documentary is directed by Jeffrey Doe, produced by Josh Oreck, Gabriel Roth, and Matthew Sidle, and executive produced by Tina Carter. The film will screen exclusively at Beyond Fest at the American Cinematheque on May 8, and will be available to buy on digital platforms where movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Comcast Xfinity, among others, the next day, May 9 (with pre-orders starting May 1).

The next film in the John Wick universe is Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma. The film, directed by Len Wiseman, written by Shay Hatten, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, will be released on June 6, 2025. Lionsgate also has John Wick: Chapter 5 and a Donnie Yen Caine spinoff film in the works, and the studio is developing the highly anticipated series John Wick: Under the High Table, which Stahelski and Reeves are executive producing.

