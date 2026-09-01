WHO MOVES AMERICA Documentary to Open in New York, Expand Nationwide

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The documentary WHO MOVES AMERICA, directed by Yael Bridge, opens in New York on September 9 and begins a nationwide theatrical expansion beginning September 24 in Los Angeles. The film is executive produced by Academy Award winner Steven Bognar (American Factory 美国工厂).

As the world's largest package delivery company, UPS moves millions of packages across more than 200 countries and territories each day - and its workforce holds the power to bring that machine to a halt. Who Moves America follows a UPS driver in California casting his first strike vote, a Teamster in New York who walked the picket line during the historic 1997 strike, and a warehouse worker in Kentucky balancing night shifts with community college, weighing whether she can afford to say no, as well as access to the General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Sean O'Brien. As they and their co-workers organize, argue, and campaign across the country, the film builds toward a single, high-stakes vote: accept the deal, or risk everything for a strike that could reshape the American economy. Through intimate access and on-the-ground storytelling, Who Moves America reveals the human stories behind the single largest collective bargaining agreement in North America and explores the power and complexity of collective action in modern America.

Screening Schedule

New York, NY: Sept. 9 - Sept. 16

Corvallis, OR: Sept. 11 - Sept. 18

Springfield, MO: Sept. 11 - Sept. 18

Omaha, NE: Sept. 11 - Sept. 18

West Newton, MA: Sept. 11 - Sept. 18

Lexington, MA: Sept. 16

Cleveland, OH: Sept. 20

Greeley, CO: Sept. 24

Greater Los Angeles, CA: Sept. 24 - Sept. 27

Additional screenings are scheduled for October.

Credits

Directed by: Yael Bridge

Producers: Yael Bridge, Jeremy Flood, Yoni Golijov, Mars Verrone

Executive Producer: Steven Bognar

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