WHITE CHRISTMAS Celebrates 70th Anniversary With 4K Ultra HD Release

The 4K Ultra HD will hit shelves on November 5, 2024.
2024 marks the 70th anniversary of one of the most beloved Christmas movies ever made—Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS—and Paramount Home Entertainment is celebrating the milestone by releasing the fan-favorite film for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD on November 5, 2024.
A dazzling and delightful holiday treat, Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in a joyous showbiz story filled with song and dance and featuring the timeless music and lyrics of legendary composer and songwriter Irving Berlin whose artistry defined American popular songs for much of the 20th century.
Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS premiered on October 14, 1954, and was the first film to be released in Paramount’s innovative widescreen format, VistaVision. Developed in the 1950s, VistaVistion played a pivotal role in shaping the future of cinematic technology and laid the groundwork for IMAX, which also utilizes a horizontal film format.
In anticipation of its 70th anniversary, Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS was lovingly restored from the original VistaVision negative and looks more vibrant than ever for home viewing in 4K Ultra HD. This limited release includes the film on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc™, a second Blu-ray Disc™ with the film, including a sing-along option, as well as extensive legacy bonus content, and access to a Digital copy of the film, packaged in a collectible slipcover based on the original theatrical poster.
Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS will also return to theatres for a special two-day celebration on December 15 & 16, as part of Fathom’s Big Screen Classics. Irving Berlin’s family will attend the evening showing of the film on December 15 at the AMC Empire in New York and will take part in a post-screening Q&A, led by Ted Chapin, which will explore the incredible life and career of one of America’s most prolific songwriters, celebrated for creating ‘Puttin’ On The Ritz’, ‘There’s No Business Like Show Business’, ‘What’ll I Do?’, ‘Always’ and many more classic songs. For a complete list of theatre locations or to purchase tickets, fans can visit HERE.
Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye star as war veterans who become one of the hottest acts in show business. When they encounter a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen), they’re off to Vermont for a holiday celebration unlike any other. Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS was directed by Michael Curtiz (Casablanca) and features a host of memorable songs including “Snow”, “Sisters”, “The Old Man,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” and, of course, the immortal classic “White Christmas."
