WHITE CHRISTMAS Celebrates 70th Anniversary With 4K Ultra HD Release

Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS premiered on October 14, 1954, and was the first film to be released in Paramount’s innovative widescreen format, VistaVision. Developed in the 1950s, VistaVistion played a pivotal role in shaping the future of cinematic technology and laid the groundwork for IMAX, which also utilizes a horizontal film format.

In anticipation of its 70th anniversary, Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS was lovingly restored from the original VistaVision negative and looks more vibrant than ever for home viewing in 4K Ultra HD. This limited release includes the film on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc™, a second Blu-ray Disc™ with the film, including a sing-along option, as well as extensive legacy bonus content, and access to a Digital copy of the film, packaged in a collectible slipcover based on the original theatrical poster.

Bonus Content:

Commentary by Rosemary Clooney

WHITE CHRISTMAS Sing-Along

Classic Holiday Moments

Assignment Children

Backstage Stories from WHITE CHRISTMAS

Bing Crosby: Christmas Crooner

Danny Kaye: Joy to the World

Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS

Rosemary’s Old Kentucky Home

WHITE CHRISTMAS: From Page to Stage

WHITE CHRISTMAS: A Look Back with Rosemary Clooney

Photo Galleries

Theatrical Trailers

Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS will also return to theatres for a special two-day celebration on December 15 & 16, as part of Fathom’s Big Screen Classics. Irving Berlin’s family will attend the evening showing of the film on December 15 at the AMC Empire in New York and will take part in a post-screening Q&A, led by Ted Chapin, which will explore the incredible life and career of one of America’s most prolific songwriters, celebrated for creating ‘Puttin’ On The Ritz’, ‘There’s No Business Like Show Business’, ‘What’ll I Do?’, ‘Always’ and many more classic songs. For a complete list of theatre locations or to purchase tickets, fans can visit HERE.

Synopsis

Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye star as war veterans who become one of the hottest acts in show business. When they encounter a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen), they’re off to Vermont for a holiday celebration unlike any other. Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS was directed by Michael Curtiz (Casablanca) and features a host of memorable songs including “Snow”, “Sisters”, “The Old Man,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” and, of course, the immortal classic “White Christmas."