WE'RE HERE to Return to HBO For Season Three in November

The Emmy® and GLAAD Award-winning unscripted series WE'RE HERE returns for a six-episode, third season FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). Episodes will debut weekly on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

This series follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela as they continue their journey across small-town America, spreading love and connection through the art of drag.

This season, the queens recruit a diverse group of local residents from Granbury, TX; St. George, UT; Brevard County, FL; Jackson, MS; and Sussex, NJ to share their stories, increase awareness, and promote acceptance in their communities by participating in one-night-only drag shows. In each town, the queens inspire their "drag daughters" to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends and communities, at times facing increased opposition and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation laws.

The critically acclaimed second season was lauded by Variety for uncovering "deeper truths about small-town America that are often presented through a reductive lens, while finding the nuances of life and diversity." One of Esquire's "10 best TV shows of 2021," the season was praised for having "so much heart" by NPR, and Decider applauded it for being "the kind of show that can actually bring legitimate change to life."

Season three of WE'RE HERE is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram; directed and executive produced by Peter LoGreco; executive produced by Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman and Erin Gamble for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), "Eureka" D. Huggard (Eureka O'Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela) serve as series producers.