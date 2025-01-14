WE LIVE IN TIME Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh Sets Max Premiere Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A24’s We Live In Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, will make its streaming debut on Max on Friday, February 7. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, February 8 At 8:00 P.M. ET.

In the movie, Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together -- falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family -- a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in the decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

We Live In Time is directed by John Crowley, who previously helmed such films as The Goldfinch and Brooklyn. Playwright and screenwriter Nick Payne penned the screenplay. Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, and Guy Heeley served as producers.

Making its world premiere at TIFF last September, the movie received a theatrical run beginning October 11. Watch the trailer below.

Comments